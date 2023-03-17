Cruise Line Reveals Entirely New Suite Categories

Ultra-luxe line Silversea Cruises revealed its newest expedition ship, Silver Endeavour, is headed to dry dock for a refurbishment that will add 10 suites to the ship’s existing 100 staterooms. Two new accommodation categories, Master and Signature suites, will replace a top-deck helicopter hangar.

Dry Dock Upgrades Will Create 10 Suites

Royal Caribbean Group’s luxury line Silversea Cruises detailed several upgrades on the horizon for the 200-guest Silver Endeavour, which will enter dry dock at the San Giorgio del Porto shipyard in Genova, Italy, on April 3, 2023. The addition of 10 suites reflects the high demand for the vessel’s largest staterooms.

Six suites, including two Master Suites and four Signature Suites, will be constructed on Deck 8, where an unused helicopter hangar is currently located.

Silver Endeavour

On Deck 5, the ship’s medical center will be transformed into four Classic Veranda Suites, and the medical facility will move to space occupied by the ship’s casino on Deck 4. Silversea said that removing the casino will enable the line to build four crew cabins that can house seven crew members.

Silver Endeavour, designed with PC6 polar class specifications, was originally constructed for Crystal Cruises at the MV Werften shipyard in Stralsund, Germany. The ship, which launched in 2021, was sold to Royal Caribbean Group in 2022 for $275 million after Crystal Cruises suffered a financial collapse as a result of the pandemic.

The ship began operating under the Silversea Cruises brand in November 2022, with a debut season in Antarctica. The ship’s naming ceremony, from Crystal Endeavor to Silver Endeavour, was held on November 19, 2022, in the Lemaire Channel off Antarctica’s mainland, one of the region’s top cruising destinations.

Two New Suite Categories

Silver Endeavour’s new Master Suites will offer cruisers 1,163 square feet of opulent living space plus 270-degree views. The suites will feature spacious living and dining areas, separate bedrooms, walk-in closets and bathrooms with walk-in showers. Verandas will measure 312 square feet.

The four new Signature Suites will range from 721 to 850 square feet, with open living room and dining areas, bedroom with adjoining bathroom, floor-to-ceiling windows for sprawling ocean views, and verandas up to 269 square feet.

New Deck 8 Suite (Render Courtest: Silversea Cruises)

Four new Classic Veranda Suites will offer 356 square feet, verandas of 52 square feet, and a set of amenities that mirror the line’s existing veranda suites. Additional crew space to be created from the existing casino will enable the ship to expand its expedition team to 22.

Other enhancements to be completed during dry dock will include the addition of handcrafted Lalique crystal panels in La Dame, Silversea’s signature French restaurant.

Silversea Cruises’ Senior Vice President of Marine Operations Roberto Bruzzone said, “Silver Endeavour’s refurbishment will strengthen her status as the world’s most luxurious expedition ship. With our guests’ cruise experience in mind, we are broadening her range of accommodation options by introducing two new suite categories, enriching a selection of public venues, and creating space for additional crew members to maintain one of the industry’s highest crew-to-guest ratios.”

Summer Season Plans

Following the ship’s dry dock, Silver Endeavour will operate two voyages in the British Isles and Iceland before embarking upon her inaugural Arctic season, which begins June 3.

From May 7 to 20, the ship will cruise from Portsmouth, England, to Reykjavik, Iceland, with port calls including the Isle of Mull, Hebrides, Isle of Skye, Scotland, and Vestmannaeyjar, Iceland, among others. From May 20 to June 3, the expedition ship will sail roundtrip from Reykjavik, visiting ports such as Flatey Island, Vigur Island, Akureyri and Seydisfjordur.

Nine Arctic cruises are planned for summer 2023, and will include many of the Polar region’s most remote destinations, including Pond Inlet, Cape York, and Qaanaaq.

