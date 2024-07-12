Cruise Line Returns to Taiwan With New Itineraries to Japan

Resorts World Cruises has announced the return of its ship, Resorts World One, to Taiwan for a second consecutive year. Starting July 12, 2024, through September 22, 2024, the ship will offer twice-weekly roundtrip cruises from Keelung to Kyushu and Okinawa, Japan.

Resorts World One is scheduled for 24 sailings over the three-month homeport deployment from Keelung, Taiwan. The itineraries include a 2-night Okinawa Weekend Getaway Cruise every Friday and a 5-night cruise to multiple destinations every Sunday. Additional 2- and 4-night Okinawa cruises will also depart from Kaosiung beginning August 18, 2024.

To mark the season’s start, Resorts World management team personally welcomed over 3,600 passengers and crew aboard, with Captain Johan Bohman presiding.

Keelung Taiwan (Photo Credit: ST_Travel)

“With decades of valuable and in-depth experience in this market, we are excited to return this year with the Resorts World One,” said Resorts World President Michael Goh. “We have taken great lengths to make each deployment special and to further customize our offerings for the local market to enhance the overall experience for our passengers from ship to shore.”

Lu Zhan You, vice president of administration of the Taiwan International Ports Corporation (TIPC), officiated the first sailing.

The cruises to Kyushu will offer diverse experiences, including visits to natural hot springs and historical sites in Kumamoto, the Dutch-influenced Huis Ten Bosch Park in Sasebo, volcano landscapes and hot springs in Kagoshima, and fresh seafood in Nagaski.

Okinawa cruises will feature beaches, cultural heritage sites, and seafood in the capital city of Naha, and visits to locations like Miyakojima, Ishigaki Island, and Motobu Peninsula, renowned for its clear water and beautiful beaches.

Prior to the repositioning, Resort World One spent an inaugural season in Jakarta, Indonesia. The vessel operated four round-trip cruises to Singapore and Kuala Lumpur.

New Onboard Experiences

Resorts World One, formerly Explorer Dream from Dream Cruises, debuted for the corporation in 2023. For its Keelung homeport deployment on the island nation, the vessel will introduce a series of new onboard experiences, including new entertainment.

The “Dazzling Departure Party” will feature live performances, entertainment, and music to set the tone for the cruises, while stage productions at Zodiac Theatre, including the new “Trustfall” and “Anime-tion,” will showcase choreography, acts, and visuals.

Culinary offerings will include thematic cuisines such as “French Night,” “Japanese Summer,” and “Fisherman Wharf” BBQ theme parties. Passengers will also have access to an authentic Chinese restaurant and a variety of Asian and international cuisines.

Resorts World One Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: SamJonah / Shutterstock)

Additionally, a collaboration with Japan Agriculture (JA) Okinawa will bring Wagyu beef onboard, with cooking demonstrations and Okinawan cuisine available on selected departures between July 21 and August 23, 2024.

A new “Teen Sailors” program will offer ship tours, games, sports, arts and crafts workshops, karaoke, and virtual games for younger passengers, while younger kids will continue to enjoy the Little Dreamers Club, featuring games, workshops, costume parties, and a DJ booth.

The 75,338-gross-ton ship spans 13 decks and can accommodate 1,854 passengers. Resorts World also operates Genting Dream. At nearly twice the size, the 150,695-gross-ton ship holds 3,352 passengers and is currently homeported in Singapore.

There, it is providing 2- and 3-night weekend cruises to Port Klang, Kuala Lumpur; Penang, Malaysia; and Phuket, Thailand, through April 2025.