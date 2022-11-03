Cruise Line Returns to Asia Beginning December 2022

For the first time in more than two years, luxury line Silversea Cruises will be returning to Asia in December 2022 to destinations such as Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, and Vietnam.

Between December 2022 and May 2023, the cruise line will sail throughout the continent, with 596-passenger Silver Muse as the first ship to sail in Asia since March 2020.

Silversea Cruises Comes Back to Asia

After more than a two-year hiatus, Royal Caribbean Group’s Silversea Cruises has announced its comeback to Asia at the end of this year with four ships scheduled to sail in the region between December 2022 and May 2023.

Silversea’s upcoming winter cruise season will include calls in India, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Vietnam, and more, with 40,791-gross-ton Silver Muse becoming the cruise line’s first ship to sail its Asian season on December 2, 2022.

“We are delighted to confirm our return to Asia from December 2022, offering guests the luxury of choice with four ships sailing in the region,” said Barbara Muckermann, Chief Commercial Officer of Silversea Cruises.

Silver Muse, Silver Shadow, Silver Whisper, and Silver Spirit will be the four fleet members sailing differing Asian 2022-2023 itineraries, exploring the vast scenery of the continent.

Photo Credit: StudioPortoSabbia / Shutterstock

“Asia has long constituted an important sailing region for Silversea Cruises and our guests are eager to return to this enriching, rewarding continent with us,” said Muckermann. “With convenient departures, many overnight calls, and late departures maximizing guests’ opportunities to experience the soul of each—our upcoming Asia season represents one of the final pillars in our global return to service.”

The line’s highly anticipated return to the continent will be the first time Silversea Cruises sails in Asia since March 2020, with 25 curated voyages available ranging from 10-20 days.

Upcoming Asian Itineraries

Departing from Singapore on December 2, 2022, Silver Muse will be the first ship to enter the Asian market on a 16-day itinerary ending in Melbourne, Australia, with an option to extend to an 18-day option that disembarks in Sydney on December 20.

The 36,009-gross-ton Silver Spirit will sail the region for the first time on December 20, for an all-inclusive 16-day voyage from Mumbai to Singapore, visiting eight ports and five different countries.

The 608-passenger ship will also offer an Asian itinerary from January 19-29, 2023, that sets sail from Vietnam, with calls in Ha Long Bay, Da Nang, and a two-night Ho Chi Minh City stay, before arriving in Singapore.

Victoria Harbor, Hong Kong. Photo Credit: cloud.shepherd / Flickr

From February 12, 2023, Silver Spirit will also sail a 14-day roundtrip itinerary from Hong Kong, visiting Vigan and Manila in the Philippines, Romblon Island, Coron, Chan May, Da Nang, and Ha Long Bay for another overnight.

Guests sailing Silver Spirit‘s 16-day, Singapore to Mumbai voyage on March 8, 2023 will experience the diversity of the continent by visiting Singapore, Thailand, India, and Sri Lanka, with overnight calls in Chennai, Colombo, and Mumbai.

Other Cruise Line Shifts and Cancellations in Asia

Covering about 30% of Earth’s total land area, Asia has recently had several shifts within its cruise market due to its stringent protocols and procedures for guests.

Several cruise lines, including Norwegian Cruise Line and Costa Cruises, have decided to cancel their scheduled Asian itineraries, shifting to alternate continents such as Europe instead.

As many regions have begun relaxing their health and safety protocols, Asia has not followed suit and has continued to uphold strict pandemic-related travel restrictions, maintaining international travel protocols due to political changes in China.

Photo Courtesy: SIlversea Cruises

With no indication of easing its procedures, cruise lines have rerouted many of their itineraries from the region in order to appeal to a wider range of international travelers.

However, Royal Caribbean-owned Silversea Cruises will continue to offer its Asian voyages, opposing several of its competitors and making its winter season more exclusive for its guests with so many exotic options available for these sought-after destinations.