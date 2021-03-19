Cruise Line Reports Record Bookings for the Bahamas

The United States is closed to cruises but don’t worry as the Bahamas will take it! Crystal Cruises has revealed that bookings for its new sailings out of Nassau and Bimini in the Bahamas are the biggest in a single day.

Cruises are in huge demand, and people are ready to head back out and enjoy a vacation at sea as Crystal announced record single-day bookings for when Crystal Serenity sails in the Bahamas from July.

Cruises in the Bahamas are in Demand

We’ve just had a first hint on how popular cruises will be once they restart. Crystal Cruises opened up its first sailings out of the Bahamas, and they hit a record in the first 24 hours for the cruise line. On March 11, the cruise line first announced the much anticipated new offerings.

The cruise line said that almost 4,000 travelers reserved staterooms or suites on at least one of the seven-night voyages out of Nassau or Bimini in the Bahamas.

Almost 200 guests even reserved back-to-back cruises with some planning to spend 42 days onboard Crystal Serenity. The numbers are impressive with a 2,024 percent increase in online books!

Photo Courtesy: Crystal Cruises

Jack Anderson, Crystal’s interim president and CEO, said:

“We are thrilled by the wonderful response to these new sailings. It’s clear that travelers have been eagerly looking forward to exploring again and are as excited to see Crystal Serenity return to sailing as we are.”

What Crystal Cruises is calling “Bahamas Escapes” will be offered on the Crystal Serenity luxury cruise ship from July through October. The seven-night cruises will have two embarkation ports of Nassau and Bimini offering further choice for those in the U.S. looking at flying over. The line even offers special fly packages too.

Also Read: Things to Do in Nassau, Bahamas While On a Cruise

The ship will not leave the Bahamas and guests will be able to enjoy Harbour Island, Great Exuma, San Salvador Island, and Long Island. She will also cruise along the coast of the Bahamas.

The price starts at $1,999 which is expected for a high-class cruise line. This also includes $500 Book Now Savings and $500 air savings along with Best Available Savings by category. Guest will even receive $125 of an onboard credit.

the only drawback is that all guests will need to show proof of vaccination. This, along with Crystal Clean+ 4.1 ensures that guests and crew remain safe and healthy.

Following Crystal Cruises homeporting in the Bahamas, Royal Caribbean has also announced that Adventure of the Seas will be based out of Nassau. With the cruise industry in the U.S. still on hold, cruise lines are trying to find new alternatives such as the Bahamas, Celebrity Cruises out of St. Maarten, and Odyssey of the Seas out of Israel.