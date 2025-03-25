Cruise Line Recycles Carpeting as Part of Eco-Friendly Strategy

Cruise ships across the industry routinely recycle items like paper, cardboard, plastic, and glass, but AIDA Cruises has taken its recycling program to a new level. The cruise line is reusing the carpeting on one of its ships, to the tune of 45,700 square meters — that’s nearly a whopping 500,000 square feet.

The recycling success story began when the cruise line, a Carnival Corporation brand that caters to the German market, dry-docked its AIDAdiva for a major renovation at the Chantiers Naval shipyard in Marseille, France, in early February 2025.

Among the improvements was the installation of new carpeting across the ship. But the brand found a way to recycle the flooring material and use it again when another ship, AIDAluna, gets her renovation in fall 2025.

Here’s how it works: The carpet is shredded and then processed by a briquetting press, substantially reducing its volume. After that, the briquettes are further refined into volume fleece, which can be used as a carpet underlay.

“Carpet recycling is a pilot project we launched together with Oceancircle more than three years ago. Today, we can proudly say that we’ve taken an important step toward conserving resources and reducing waste. We see great potential in this for the future,” said Marc Spingler, Director of Hotel Maintenance Dry Docks and Refit at AIDA Cruises.

“We are particularly proud that we will be using these very carpet underlays, made from AIDAdiva material, on AIDAluna during the next shipyard period in fall 2025. This completes the circle.”

AIDAdiva Carpet Recycling (Photo Credit: AIDA Cruises)

The cruise line also is working toward creating other products from the recycled carpet, such as coat hangers and door signs, that can be used across its fleet.

Besides recycling AIDAdiva’s carpeting, the cruise line also donated 4,000-plus pieces of the ship’s used furniture to the Hamburg, Germany-based charity group Der Hafen Hilft! e.V.

While the cruise ship was decorated with new furnishings, the Hamburg organization received chairs and stools from the ship’s lounges, eateries, and theater. Those furnishings will now be provided to non-profit organizations and people in need.

AIDAdiva, a Sphinx-class ship built at the Meyer Werft Shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, entered service in 2007. The 69,203-gross ton ship has capacity for 2,050 guests in double occupancy.

While the ship’s old carpeting will be used elsewhere, her new floor coverings in the reception and crew areas are composed of a sustainable material called Econyl, which is a nylon yarn recycled from plastic waste and is itself 100% recyclable.

Created by a company called Aquafil and manufactured by an Italian firm, Radici, the nylon portion of Econyl carpet can be recycled into nylon fibers while its other materials can be added to other recycling processes.

AIDAdiva Carpet Recycling (Photo Credit: AIDA Cruises)

Dry Dock Is Part of Line’s AIDA Evolution Initiative

AIDAdiva’s dry dock, which began on February 3, 2025 and ended on March 22, 2025, was part of the cruise line’s AIDA Evolution program, a series of upgrades designed to help the brand’s 7-ship fleet meet its goal to cut its carbon footprint by 20% by 2026.

Other efforts include improvements aimed at reducing fuel consumption and boosting energy efficiency.

In addition to the carpet replacement, other substantial renovations made to AIDAdiva during her dry dock included new decor in all staterooms, an increase in the number of suites, and more dining venues and bars.

Following her 7-week dry dock, AIDAdiva is operating a short series of 7-night cruises roundtrip from Rome, calling at Valletta, Malta; Siracusa and Palermo, Sicily; Naples, Italy; and Olbia, Sardinia.

In mid-April, the ship will deploy to Warnemünde, Germany, for 7- and 14-night voyages to the Baltics and Norway through mid-fall 2025. She will depart on her first world cruise in November 2025. The 128-day voyage roundtrip from Hamburg, Germany, will be the longest cruise that AIDA Cruises has ever offered.