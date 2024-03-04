Cruise Line Receives Acquired Ship Ahead of 1,301-Day Voyage

Villa Vie Residences, a startup in the residential cruising sector, has successfully acquired its first ship, the beloved and retired MS Braemar, which will now be rechristened as the Odyssey.

Navigating New Horizons

Marking its entry into the burgeoning field of residential cruising, startup Villa Vie Residences has successfully acquired its inaugural vessel, Odyssey.

The ship, formerly known as MS Braemar, was a beloved member of Fred Olsen Cruise Lines since 2001. Under the new moniker Odyssey, the vessel is set to undergo a comprehensive eight-week refurbishment in Belfast, North Ireland.

Mikael Petterson, chief executive officer of Villa Vie Residences, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, “We are thrilled to announce the possession of the ship and its transformation into Villa Vie Odyssey. This marks a significant step forward in our journey to provide residents with an unmatched quality of life and flexibility in residential cruising.”

The refurbishment will see the addition of state-of-the-art amenities, including a cutting-edge business center, a revitalized pool deck, a pickleball court, an observation deck, and a culinary center designed to inspire gourmet adventures. All 480 staterooms on Odyssey will also receive a full refurbishment.

“Villa Vie Odyssey will set a new standard for global exploration, offering residents an exceptional blend of opulence, immersive travel, and personalized service,” said Petterson.

Captain Jozo Glavic, a seasoned mariner with over two decades of global navigation experience, has been appointed as the Master of Villa Vie Odyssey.

Previously, Glavic completed MS Braemar’s last three dry docks and navigated the ship through the Corinth Canal, Greece, the largest cruise ship to do so.

“We are excited to welcome Captain Jozo to our team and look forward to his leadership as he helms our ship on our global adventure,” said Kathy Villalba, chief operating officer of Villa Vie Residences.

The Ultimate World Cruise

After the refurbishment, Odyssey will embark from Southampton, England, on May 15, 2024, on the “Ultimate World Cruise.” The monumental 1,301-day journey will span 425 ports in 147 countries, including visits to 13 of the 14 Wonders of the World and more than 100 tropical retreats.

Segmented into 17 distinctive parts, passengers have the option to purchase individual segments or the entire voyage.

Embarking on a remarkable 3.5-year expedition across seven continents, Odyssey’s initial leg will traverse Northern Europe, visiting 17 countries and 22 unique destinations. The journey will then proceed to Greenland, Canada’s eastern shores, and the northeastern United States during its second segment (August 10 through September 25, 2024).

As fall sets in, the third segment (September 26 through December 17, 2024) will guide passengers through the warm waters of the Caribbean, spanning 23 countries and the Panama Canal.

Transitioning into the diverse landscapes of South American from December 18, 2024, through April 23, 2025, the journey will call on 44 destinations in 11 countries before turning northward to North America to traverse the varied landscapes of Mexico, United States. and Canada April 24 through August 6, 2025.

Further segments will explore the wonders Japan & Philippines (August 7 through November 9, 2025.), the serene South Pacific (November 10, 2025, through February 20, 2026), the enchanting routes from Australia to Bali (February 21, 2026, to April 30, 2026), and a comprehensive exploration of the Indian Ocean.

Venturing into Africa (April 17 through June 23, 2027), the ship will cover 15 countries and 22 destinations there before an extensive journey across Southern Europe and the Mediterranean (June 24 through November 1, 2027).

The grand tour will conclude with a 35-day Transatlantic Crossing from Spain and Portugal to the Bahamas.