Cruise Line Reaches Record Sales in the UK and Plans to Keep It Going

The luxury cruise line Azamara has just reached a big milestone. As 2023 wraps up, the cruise line is celebrating its most successful sales year to date in the UK, with plans to keep the momentum going well into the new year with savings of up to 20% off select sailings in 2024.

A Record Sales Year For Azamara

The small-ship cruise line announced that 2023 was its most successful sales year on record in the UK, citing all time highs in booking numbers. Compared to 2022, the cruise line experienced a 30% revenue boost and a 20% increase in guest volume.

The cruise line largely credits its success to reaching and collaborating with more travel agents than ever before. Representatives from Azamara made a point of delivering a greater presence at industry events throughout the year, estimating that the team met over 3,000 agents at travel conferences alone.

They also invited travel agents to experience what Azamara has to offer first-hand through ship visits around the British Isles and an intimate seminar at sea.

Photo Courtesy: Azamara

“Our travel agent community is pivotal to our success, and we could not be more grateful for their continued support this year. Now with the right resources in place, the team can deliver enhanced support and continue growing our network, resulting in more partners choosing to book with Azamara,” says David Duff, Azamara’s U.K. Managing Director.

Azamara Set Sights on Wave Season

Azamara has now set its sights on beating its new record in 2024 through savings for travelers. The cruise line just launched one of its best Wave Season offers ever, with up to $2,000 off per stateroom on select sailings between April 1 and December 31, 2024, which can be booked beginning now through March 21, 2024.

Itineraries range from seven days to more than 20 days and sail to destinations like Spain, Greece, Italy, Scotland, Iceland, the Mediterranean, and more.

Wave Season takes place during the first quarter of the year (typically January through March), and is when cruise lines usually offer their best deals of the year.

“It’s been a phenomenal sales year for us, with country-intensive itineraries, seven-night plus sailings and long-haul destinations, including Japan and South Africa proving to be extremely popular. We are already seeing great demand for 2024, with European sailings across all four ships selling well, and are on course to exceed these records once more next year,” adds Duff.

Photo Courtesy: Azamara Cruises

Azamara is known for offering a unique and intimate experience across its four-ship fleet: Azamara Journey, Azamara Quest, Azamara Pursuit, and Azamara Onward.

The smaller ships offer a luxurious hotel experience at sea that allows guests to travel in comfort to marquee ports around the world that larger ships may not be able to reach. The ships can carry approximately 700 passengers, allowing for an intimate and crowd-free experience.

The cruise line is also known for offering Destination Immersion experiences and Extended Destination Days, which allow travelers to spend 10 hours or more ashore to explore ports in depth, including overnight stays and night tours.

In October, Azamara also announced a new era of exploration through its Grand Voyages, which are longer sailings that can feature more than 30 Extended Destination Days per itinerary.

Many of the itineraries included in the Azamara Wave Season savings event include Extended Destination Days, making these trips of particularly good value.