Cruise Line Partners with Formula One Team

Since the Netflix series Drive to Survive, the world of Formula One has opened up to many partnerships that bring cruises and F1 together. First MSC Cruises became the official cruise partner of Formula One, and now Regent Seven Seas has partnered with Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team.

The collaboration means Regent becomes the first official Global Cruise Line Partner of a Formula One team. For guests, it means the opportunity to win a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to combine a luxury cruise with a visit to the Imola Grand Prix in Italy, VIP driving experiences, and private tours of the racing team’s campus in Silverstone, England.

Luxury Meets High-Octane Racing

Regent Seven Seas’ guests can soon look forward to a host of new experiences thanks to a new agreement with the Aston Martin Formula One Team. The cruise line, part of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, is now the Formula One team’s official cruise partner.

Regent Seven Seas and Aston Martin have created exclusive experiences to bring the worlds of ultra-luxury cruising and racing together. These include VIP access to Aston Martin Formula One Team driving experiences, spotlight voyages focused on racing and cruising, and private tours of the team’s £200 million, 37,000m2 (400,000 sqft) headquarters in Silverstone, England.

Seven Seas Grandeur Cruise Ship

From a practical side, it means the Regent logo will be displayed on Aston Martin’s F1 car for the 2024 season, drivers’ coveralls, and team personnel at races. The partnership between the two brands builds on the name that the two have built in the world of luxury experiences.

“We are excited to partner with Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team, a brand that embodies high performance and luxury, mirroring our commitment to excellence in luxury cruising,” stated Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

“This collaboration aims to create unforgettable moments and enriching experiences for our guests, blending the thrill of Formula One with the unmatched elegance of our voyages.”

‘Grandeur Prix’ Sweepstakes

Celebrating the launch of the partnership, Regent Seven Seas Cruises is offering guests the opportunity to win a 10-night, all-inclusive European cruise aboard the new 746-guest Seven Seas Grandeur.

The grand prize includes a 10-night all-inclusive luxury cruise for two in the Mediterranean, including port calls to Italy, Montenegro, Greece, and Turkey.

Seven Seas Grandeur Cruise Ship

The adventure kicks off with an exclusive Aston Martin Aramco VIP race experience in Imola between May 17 and May 19, 2024. Following the race, guests will board Seven Seas Grandeur in Venice, Italy, on May 20, 2024. The prize winners will also receive free hotel accommodation, transfers to the race and the ship, and return flights.

Jefferson Slack, Managing Director at Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team: “This collaboration with Regent Seven Seas Cruises allows us to bring unique, once-in-a-lifetime experiences to guests worldwide, celebrating the luxury and excitement that both our brands represent.”

Formula One and Cruise Partnerships

Formula One, with its impressive global TV audience of 1.55 billion in 2021, is a sport with unparalleled worldwide viewership. This extensive reach renders it a highly attractive platform for cruise lines aiming to connect with an international clientele.

MSC Cruises and F1 Racing (Photo Credit: Jay Hirano Photography / Shutterstock)

MSC Cruises pioneered the integration of cruising and Formula One by embarking on a multi-year partnership beginning with the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix.

This alliance positioned MSC Cruises as Formula One’s official cruise partner, with MSC Cruises’ billboards displayed around tracks worldwide, and sponsorship of key events, including the 2023 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix.

​Other cruise lines, such as Windstar Cruises have offered F1-themed cruises which included VIP experiences at racetracks, although doesn’t come close to the level of cooperation between Regent Seven Seas and Aston Martin.

The collaboration between Aston Martin and Regent Seven Seas reflects a broader trend where cruise lines are increasingly forming partnerships with sports teams across various disciplines, including basketball, American football, and soccer.