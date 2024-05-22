Cruise Line Partners with F1 for Exclusive Mediterranean Cruise

Regent Seven Seas Cruises, owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, has teamed up with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team to offer a unique cruising experience in the Mediterranean. The special Spotlight Voyage will be hosted by former Formula 1 driver Pedro de la Rosa and will feature workshops and activities led by Aston Martin engineers and executives.

The 10-night cruise will depart from Barcelona, Spain, on July 22, 2025, aboard the Seven Seas Splendor and visit iconic racing destinations like Monte Carlo, Monaco.

“Our collaboration with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team has been met with so much excitement, and we are delighted to announce details of the next stage of our partnership with this incredible Spotlight Voyage,” said Andrea DeMarco, president of Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

“This one-of-a-kind, once-in-a-lifetime sailing aboard our newest ship will allow luxury travelers to immerse themselves in the world of motor racing and the rich heritage of Aston Martin Aramco Formula One team through fascinating experiences and perspectives,” she added.

The Spotlight Voyage will feature de la Rosa, a Spanish Formula One driver who competed in 107 Grand Prix after debuting in 1999. Over his career, de la Rosa amassed 35 championship points. Now retired from racing but serving as Team Ambassador for Aston Martin Aramco Formula One, de la Rosa will host meet-and-greets, Q&A sessions, and other activities during the cruise.

“I am thrilled to host this exclusive Spotlight Voyage aboard with our friends at Regent and even more excited to be sailing from my hometown of Barcelona,” said de la Rosa.

He added, “I’ve spent over three decades pursuing my passion for racing in every corner of the globe, and I can’t wait to share this passion and my unique experiences with both Regent and Aston Martin Aramco fans while cruising the Mediterranean on this special voyage.”

Pedro de la Rosa (Photo Courtesy: Regent Seven Seas Cruises)

The cruise aboard the all-inclusive Seven Seas Splendor, which debuted in 2020, will include unlimited shore excursions, as well as pre- and post-cruise land programs to visit famous racetracks, private car collections, and a chance to attend an Aston Martin Aramco Race Weekend experience in Hungary, where de la Rosa experienced a podium finish at the 2006 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Exclusive Racing-Themed Experiences

Onboard, Seven Seas Splendor will feature special “Race Day” themed dishes, cocktails, deck parties, and documentary airings, and even its retail space will accommodate the special itinerary. The ship’s boutique will offer co-branded merchandise, including hats, polo shirts, jackets, and reusable water bottles.

Guests of the Spotlight Voyage will also have the opportunity to engage in motor-racing-themed experiences, such as workshops on innovation and design, master classes, and panel discussions. A full-sized replica of an Aston Martin race car will be displayed onboard Seven Seas Splendor, along with a driving simulator to experience virtual racing.

The cruise will visit key destinations in the Mediterranean, including Barcelona, Valencia, Ibiza, and Palma de Mallorca, Spain; Provence (Marseille) and St. Tropez, France; Monte Carlo; and Portofino and Tuscany (Livorno), Italy before disembarking in Rome (Civitavecchia).

In Monte Carlo, guests can explore Prince Rainer’s Classic Car Collection, tour the Monaco Circuit, and enjoy a helicopter flight over the iconic street race track that winds through the heart of the city.

Photo Courtesy: Regent Seven Seas

The pre-cruise program in Barcelona, which is 4 days and 3 nights inclusive of hotels, includes a walking tour, a traditional Catalan dinner, a scenic helicopter tour, and a drive at the Montjuic Historic Street F1 Racetrack.

Two hotel-inclusive post-cruise programs will also be available, with the first four nights and five days in Bologna, Italy. This option involves visiting the Enzo Ferrari museum and the Imola Racetrack in Modena and visiting Lamborghini. A vineyard tasting and a farewell dinner that follows experiences with Pagani and Ferrari are also included.

Another 4-night, 5-day post-cruise option is attending an Aston Martin Aramco Race Weekend experience in Hungary.

Prices for the cruise start at $8,449 per guest, with some shoreside experiences available at an additional cost. Full details and pricing for the land programs will be confirmed later.