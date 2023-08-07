Cruise Line Offers Individual Legs of Upcoming World Sailing

For adventurous cruise enthusiasts with limited time, AIDAsol‘s upcoming 2024/2025 world cruise is now offering bookings for individual legs, an excellent option for travelers with time constraints or budget concerns. The cruise begins in October 2024 and ends in February 2025 and will feature seven individual, bookable legs.

Individual 2024/2025 World Tour Legs: Open for Booking

AIDA Cruises’ AIDAsol 2024/2025 world cruise is welcoming bookings for separate segments of the voyage. These individual legs aim to cater to cruise enthusiasts looking for a flexible option to fit an extended holiday into their busy schedules — an ideal choice for people unable to embark on the full 117-day journey.

Currently, AIDA Cruises is offering seven separate legs for booking, designed for travelers who don’t have the time (or budget) to opt for the entire trip.

Select legs can be purchased on an individual basis, starting at €3,650 euros per person (approximately $4,012 USD), designed for two-person cabin stays — with early bird promotions of €700 ($770) off for passage booked by April 30, 2024.

One the legs available for booking includes the Indian Ocean’s Mauritius Islands to Hamburg route, from January 15 to February 17, 2025, which will include destinations in South Africa, Namibia, Cape Verde, the Canary Islands, and more.

Two more legs on offer are from Hamburg, Germany to San Antonio, Chile from October 23 to November 28, 2024 (36 days), or the longer Hamburg to Sydney route, from October 23 to December 29, 2024 (67 days). Along the way, the ship will visit amazing ports of call in Brazil, Argentina, and Chile, with stops also in French Polynesia and New Zealand on the longer stretch.

Photo Credit: Enrico Powell / Shutterstock

While there are several more bookable legs available for purchase, chances are any would-be passengers will be able to find a leg that fits their particular time schedule and desired holiday itineraries.

Standout Ports of Call

The cruise’s extensive itinerary boasts more than 40 ports of call, from popular mainstays to more exclusive, lesser-visited ports. Certain destinations shine with exceptional appeal — although every stop will have plenty to keep guests occupied.

Among the standouts, Tauranga, a harbor city on New Zealand’s North Island, is a favorite for movie buffs and fans of the author J. R. R. Tolkien, as this region served as the cinematic backdrop for the iconic “Lord of the Rings” and “Hobbit” movies.

Across the Tasman Sea separating New Zealand from Australia, passengers can revel in fabulous New Year’s Eve celebrations in the chic metropolis of Melbourne, Australia.

Another journey highlight is South Africa and Namibia, bucket-list destinations for many cruisers. Travelers can enjoy Cape Town’s picturesque Table Mountain and the impressive African wildlife in the region, as well as Namibia’s towering sand dunes, located in one of the world’s oldest deserts, with some areas dating back 55 million years.

Rio de Janeiro (Photo Credit: Donatas Dabravolskas / Shutterstock)

Another voyage standout is Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, renowned for its glistening sandy beaches, subtropical forests, and the iconic Sugar Loaf Mountain (“Pão de Açúcar” in Portuguese), an iconic natural landmark whose distinctive peak soars nearly 400 meters (1,300 feet) above the bustling harbor. In Rio, guests will enjoy an overnight visit to ensure they can explore the vibrant city.

AIDAsol World Cruise Overview

The AIDAsol world cruise is a comprehensive, extended voyage offered by AIDA Cruises aboard the 71,100-ton Sphinx class AIDAsol, built in 2011 by Meyer Werft in Germany. The ship is also at the forefront of sustainable cruising initiatives for “older” vessels, using shore-side power facilities in different ports where available.

Setting sail on October 23, 2024, from Hamburg, Germany, this outstanding global journey includes visits to 41 ports spanning 17 countries over 117 days, culminating in a return to Hamburg on February 17, 2025.

AIDAsol, with a capacity of 2,174 passengers, will travel to various destinations across the globe, allowing passengers to experience a diverse range of cultures, landscapes, and experiences with the convenience of a cruise and all the ship has to offer.

AIDAsol Pool Deck (Photo Credit: MikhailBerkut / Shutterstock)

The complete expedition, priced at €14,445 ($15,885 USD) per person (calculated for dual occupancy and depending on stateroom choice), offers an all-encompassing experience.

For people fast enough to secure their passage by April 30, 2024, the early bird promotion will offer some substantial savings: a discount of €3,000 euros for the entire trip, or €700 euros or more for individual segments.