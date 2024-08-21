Cruise Line Offers Glimpse Into Newest Star Plus-Class Ship

Upscale boutique line Windstar Cruises revealed a sneak peek at the interior design of its new-build Star Seeker, including suites with infinity windows, dining options, and enhanced public spaces.

The Star Plus-class ship is under construction at the WestSEA shipyard in Portugal, and is scheduled to enter service in January 2026.

No specific launch date has been set, however, the January debut is a slight change from the ship’s earlier-announced introduction date of December 2025.

The ship’s interior design and color schemes will feature light woods, and sea and sky pastels that create a relaxing atmosphere in staterooms.

“Guests aboard Star Seeker will experience a sense of tranquility in their suites; they are designed to be an oasis for relaxation,” said Stijn Creupelandt, vice president of hotel operations at Windstar Cruises.

“In the ship’s public spaces and restaurants, you’ll find more vibrant hues inspired by sunrises and sunsets, including warm yellows, golds, and oranges, ensuring a harmonious blend of elegance and comfort throughout the ship,” added Creupelandt.

Star Seeker will become the cruise line’s seventh ship when she enters service at her homeport of Miami. The ship will accommodate 224 guests in 112 suites. Guests will have a choice of 12 cabin categories, including some offering triple occupancy.

Horizon Owners Suite Bedroom

Suites with private balconies will number 72, while 30 staterooms will feature floor-to-ceiling infinity windows that open halfway down from the top, allowing fresh air into the cabin.

Oceanview suites will provide natural light from a standard window, and offer mosaic glass showers and queen beds. The top accommodation category is the Horizon Owner’s Suite. Star Seeker will offer two Horizon suites, a new category for the cruise line.

Located aft on deck seven, the two suites can be combined with adjacent staterooms for groups or families seeking more space. Wraparound balconies will be large enough to host private dinners.

Infinity Suite

Star Seeker will feature five dining venues, all of which are covered in the cruise fare. The ship also will have a full spa and fitness center.

Windstar Cruises’ ships are known for their watersports platforms that fold down at the stern of the vessels. The new ship will have this as well, although it will feature a “fresh take” on the concept. Details will be revealed closer to launch.

Star Seeker To Be Christened at PortMiami

Windstar Cruises has confirmed that Star Seeker’s maiden voyage will be her transatlantic crossing from the shipyard to PortMiami, where she will be christened.

No date for the naming ceremony has been set, but the ship is scheduled to sail a series of Caribbean cruises from the Florida port starting in January 2026, until she repositions to Alaska for summer 2026. Caribbean itineraries are expected to be announced in September 2024.

The ship’s Alaska deployment was confirmed in June 2024. Star Seeker will operate 7-, 10-, and 11-day journeys between Juneau or Seward, Alaska, and Vancouver, British Columbia, starting in early May 2026.

Star Seeker in Alaska

Following her inaugural season in The Great Land, the ship will reposition to Japan and sail 10-day Grand Japan cruises between Tokyo and Osaka from late August through November 2026.

The cruise line announced the construction of Star Seeker in April 2024, along with a second new-build, Star Explorer, slated to debut in December 2026. Both ships are Star Plus-class vessels, and will join three existing ships in the class — Star Breeze, Star Pride, and Star Legend, all accommodating 312 guests.

The line also operates three motor-sailing yachts, Wind Star and Wind Spirit, both with a capacity for 148 guests, and the 342-guest Wind Surf. Wind Star and Wind Spirit are four-masted sailing ships and Wind Surf has five masts.