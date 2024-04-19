Cruise Line Offers Free Parking for Passengers at One Homeport

Fred Olsen Cruise Lines has announced a special offer of free parking and up to £210 in onboard credit for guests booking select 2024 sailings from Dover.

Fred Olsen Offers Free Parking From Dover

In a partnership with the Port of Dover in the U.K., Fred Olsen Cruise Lines is set to provide an enticing offer of free parking to passengers who choose to embark on their 2024 cruise from Dover between June and August.

The promotion also includes up to £210 per person in credit to be used on board, with sailings on the cruise line’s smaller 62,735-gross-ton Borealis, which can accommodate just over 1,300 passengers.

Clare Ward, director of product and customer services at Fred Olsen Cruise Lines, spoke of the new offer, “We are delighted to have been able to work with our partners at the Port of Dover to offer free parking to guests who are cruising from the port this year. The parking offer, as well as free credit to spend on board, truly provides our guests with even more value for the money.”

Borealis at sea

Additionally, Fred Olsen’s promotion includes a shuttle bus service that offers free transportation between Dover Priory train station and the cruise terminals on cruise days.

Said Peter Wright, head of cruise at the Port of Dover, “Our complimentary parking service, in partnership with CPS (Cruise and Passenger Services), offers secure and efficient on-site valet parking on the doorstep of the cruise terminals.”

The Dover Cruise Terminal provides secure and conveniently located on-site undercover parking through CPS, which also provides streamlined transit to the terminals, personal greetings, and a car handling service that keeps vehicles safe during the cruise.

Borealis will host several specially curated activities on its cruising schedule, which will feature explorations of the Azores’ volcanic landscapes, witnessing Iceland’s puffin migration, and experiencing a Tall Ships Race in Finland.

Exclusive Explorations

Originally a Holland American ship acquired by Fred Olsen Cruise Lines in 2020, the Borealis will enjoy a 2024 summer filled with exploration-style sailings, all roundtrip from Dover, renowned for its white chalk cliffs. The southeastern England port faces France across the Strait of Dover, the narrowest part of the English Channel.

Borealis starts the summer with a 14-night Baltic cruise, departing on June 27. The ship will call on Kiel and Warnemunde, Germany; Gdansk, Poland; Visby, Sweden; Tallinn, Estonia; Helsinki and Turku, Finland, with travels through the Turku Archipelago.

Passengers on this journey will visit Helsinki for the Tall Ships Race and Kiel for Kieler Woche, the annual sailing week that draws millions with a variety of concerts, street performances, food festivals, and more in addition to the main sailing competitions.

Borealis Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Kevin Shipp)

Next, Borealis will launch an 11-night voyage. This cruise, departing Dover on July 22, will visit Duncansby, Pentland Firth, and Lerwick, Scotland; and Akureyri, Eyjafjord, Hrisey Island, Isafjord, Reykjavik, Heimaey Island, and Westman Islands, Iceland. During this cruise, passengers will tour the Vigur Islands and see Strokkur Geyser and Godafoss Waterfall.

In July, Borealis embarks on a 9-night British Isles cruise on July 31, visiting St. Peter Port, Guernsey; Killybegs, Ireland; Stornoway, Portree Isle of Skye, and Kirkwall, U.K., while also sailing by the Skelligs and Inishnabro, Ireland; and Pentland Firth, Fingal’s Cave, Dutchman’s Cap, the Small Isles, and Neist Point Lighthouse, U.K.

A second July offering will take cruisers to the Azores and Madeira for a 14-night adventure. This cruise will call on Praia da Vitoria and Ponta Delgada in the Azores, with an overnight stay in Madeira. Then, Borealis will cruise the mouth of the Tagus River to visit various Lisbon-area sights.

The Dover season will conclude with an 8-night Norwegian Fjords cruise, departing August 14.