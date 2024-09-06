Cruise Line Offers Free Drinks Package on Nearly 100 Sailings

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines is tempting cruisers with an offer of free drinks on certain voyages in 2024 and 2025, including a holiday season vacation-at-sea in the Canary Islands.

All three of the line’s ships are participating in the offer — Bolette, Borealis, and Balmoral, on 5- to 22-night itineraries that feature destinations from the Azores to the Mediterranean, the Norwegian fjords, and the Scottish islands.

The free drinks package is valid on upward of 100 cruises, on new bookings made by October 31, 2024, although at least two of the included cruises depart before that date.

The standard drinks package offered by Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines costs £24.99 ($33 USD) per person, per day for cruises of five nights or more, and £35 ($46 USD) per person, per day on sailings less than five nights. On a 14-night sailing, the free drinks perk would save a guest £350 ($460 USD).

The package, which the line says is purchased by more than half of all guests, includes select wines by the glass, plus sparkling wines, and house beers, liquors, and soft drinks.

The UK-based Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines caters to the UK market with departures from Southampton, Dover, Portsmouth, Liverpool, Newcastle, and Rosyth.

Its three smaller-sized ships can visit ports that mega-ships cannot, and they offer a range of onboard activities such as cooking demonstrations, dance instruction, stargazing experiences, and musical entertainment.

“We carefully craft our on board experience, just as we take great care when designing our itineraries to ensure we take guests to beautiful destinations at the best times of year and include the most imaginative, scenic sailing routes, some of which are only accessible on smaller ships,” said Doug Glenwright, director of customer experience at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines.

Two cruises included in the free drinks promotion are coming up soon. Departing from Liverpool on October 27, 2024, Bolette will sail a 14-night “Natural Wonders and Wildlife of the Azores and Madeira” cruise.

The 1,338-guest ship, which launched in 2000, will call at ports such as Praia da Vitoria and Ponta Delgada, Azores; Cadiz, Spain; and Lisbon, Portugal. Marine conservationists will be onboard, and excursions include the hot springs of the Furnas Valley in Portugal.

Departing from Southampton on October 29, 2024 aboard Borealis, the 14-night “Cultures and Cuisines of the Mediterranean” voyage will visit several ports in Spain, including Valencia, Tarragona, Cartagena, and Malaga; plus Leixoes, Portugal.

Fred Olsen Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: serrado)

The cruise on Borealis, which accommodates 1,353 guests and entered service in 1996, offers a wine-tasting excursion in Oporto, Portugal, among other land adventures.

Guests eager to see the Norwegian fjords can choose Balmoral’s “In Search of the Northern Lights” cruise, departing from Newcastle on November 9, 2024. The 10-night itinerary features scenic cruising in the Tjeldsundet Strait, accessible only to smaller ships, plus calls to Tromso, Narvik, and Alta, Norway.

The 1,338-guest Balmoral was built in 1998 and formerly sailed for Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Cruise Line, and Orient Lines.

Borealis also will offer a free drinks cruise to Norway from Dover, departing on May 28, 2025. The 8-night cruise is among the ship’s new series of turnaround cruises from the port.

Holiday Cruise Features Christmas and New Year Celebrations

Guests looking to make a close-in booking for the 2024 holidays can check out the 14-night “Canary Islands Christmas and Funchal New Year” voyage aboard Borealis.

Departing from Portsmouth on December 21, 2024, the vacation at sea promises sunny skies for the holidays, Christmas Day celebrations, and a festive fireworks display to ring in the new year in Madeira.

From Portsmouth, the ship will call at Las Palmas, Canary Islands, making an overnight stay, then continue to other Canary Islands destinations including Santa Cruz de Tenerife; San Sebastian de la Gomera; and Santa Cruz de la Palma.

Borealis formerly sailed as Rotterdam for Holland America Line. Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines acquired the ship in 2021.