Cruise Line Offering Mediterranean-Focused Voyages in 2024

The Miami-based Oceania Cruises will be offering 94 unique routes in 2024 that will place a special emphasis on the Mediterranean. Tons of immersive shore excursions in different ports will be on offer as well during the company’s 7- to 59-night itineraries in this rich and diverse region.

Oceania Cruises Focuses on Mediterranean Ports of Call

Oceania Cruises has announced plans for its 2024 Mediterranean-themed voyages, providing passengers with an exceptional opportunity to explore and experience diverse Mediterranean destinations in richly immersive ways.

These Mediterranean-focused expeditions will explore cultural hubs and lesser-known destinations around Rome, Barcelona, Lisbon, Athens, and London (this last one, we know, isn’t in the Mediterranean), as well as other ports. Different themes of history, architecture, food, and more are all available.

“We are delighted to offer such an extensive range of destination-intensive Mediterranean itineraries, allowing our well-traveled and curious guests to look at beloved Mediterranean destinations through a different lens,” said Frank A. Del Rio, Oceania Cruises’ president.

The company will also be offering hundreds of immersive shore excursions, tailored for small groups, during these voyages.

Santorini (Photo Credit: Oceania Cruises)

“Our carefully curated diverse range of shore excursions, plus the relaxing home-away-from-home ambiance on board our boutique ships, offers the perfect luxury vacation choice,” Del Rio said.

Guests will be able to set sail on ships like Marina, Riviera, the smaller and older 30,277-ton Sirena (built in 1999 at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France), and of course the cruise line’s newest ship, the 67,817-gross ton Vista.

The aim of these Mediterranean-themed trips is to immerse passengers in the captivating history, ancient civilizations, delightful cuisine, and long-standing traditions of the Mediterranean region.

Food, Architecture, and “Green” Tours

Oceania Cruises will offer a variety of specialized tours designed for different interests and preferences on these “Mediterranean Sojourns.”

For epicurean travelers, “Food & Wine Trails” tours and “Culinary Discovery” tours should serve as the perfect opportunity to dive head-first into different Mediterranean cooking traditions. These intimate tours plan to focus on food and wine around the region, with cooking demonstrations and lessons and visits to local farms and vineyards as excursion options.

Farmhouse Experience in Civitavecchia (Photo Credit: Oceania Cruises)

If architecture is a passion, the “Beyond Blueprints” tours are designed to elevate guests’ appreciation for remarkable buildings and landmarks around the globe, with exclusive access and insights into some of these iconic structures.

Read Also: More Solo Options and In-Depth Tours Coming to Oceania Cruises

Environmentally conscious souls should enjoy the “Go Green” tours, which aim to showcase how local communities and businesses contribute to conservation and how they implement innovative green practices.

A sample of some of destinations on offer includes Valencia, the paella capital of Spain; Ephesus in Turkey, featuring the Ephesus Museum; Syracuse in Sicily; and the city walls of Kotor, Montenegro, along with the neoclassical Museum of King Nikola.

Oceania Cruises’ 2024 Mediterranean Itineraries

“Seafarer’s Inspiration,” a 59-day Grand Voyage from Miami to Rome — with overnight stays in Seville and Bordeaux — aboard the Sirena will kick off these amazing cruise itineraries when she departs on March 27, 2024.

The Grand Voyage will call on an incredible number of ports and destinations around the Caribbean, Europe, and the Mediterranean, including (but not limited to) Jost Van Dyke in the British Virgin Islands; Las Palmas de Gran Canaria; Casablanca; Gibraltar; Edinburgh; Palma de Mallorca; Saint-Tropez; Monte Carlo; and many more.

Photo Credit: Carlos Yudica / Shutterstock

Other voyages, like the 10-day “Ionian and Adriatic Seas” sailing from Valletta to Venice aboard Vista, departing on April 21, 2024, and the 30-day “Mediterranean & Beyond” from Athens to Barcelona also aboard the Vista, sailing on September 3, 2024, will continue throughout the season. The 17-day “Timeless Turkey & Greece” trip, aboard Riviera, wraps things up in October 2022.

Also of note, from July 1, 2023, Oceania Cruises will provide guests with enhanced offerings under the MORE program — including complimentary roundtrip airfare, free airport transfers, and shore excursion credit of up to $1,600 for new reservations made for voyages embarking on or after October 1, 2023.

This great offer can make these incredible voyages even more attainable for eager cruise travelers, presenting unparalleled opportunities to explore the Mediterranean like never before.