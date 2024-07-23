Cruise Line Modifies Ship Deployment, First-Ever Visit to the US

One of Seabourn’s largest luxury ships, Seabourn Encore, has had a significant deployment change for spring 2025 that will now include a wide range of firsts for the vessel.

Among the firsts will be 18 maiden port calls, her first-ever Panama Canal transit, and her inaugural visit to the US. The revised voyages are now on sale with an enticing 10% discount for bookings made before November 19, 2024.

The alterations to a full season of sailings are due to the ongoing tensions in the Red Sea. Seabourn Encore was scheduled to sail from Asia to Europe, passing through the Indian Ocean and the Suez Canal.

In order to prioritize the safety of guests, however, the ship will now move from Singapore to Dubrovnik on an eastbound route, covering nearly 20,000 nautical miles across four continents.

The new itineraries, however, offer great options for excited travelers, with the ship visiting a variety of new ports of call.

“We are pleased to offer these new and exciting voyages on our beautiful Seabourn Encore to visit and explore a diverse range of destinations,” said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn. “We are proud to mark Seabourn’s maiden visits to two brand-new ports, giving guests the unique chance to experience two enchanting destinations in Japan with our signature ultra-luxury service.”

The two Japanese destinations never before visited by any Seabourn ship are Tokushima and Wakayama, both offering outstanding scenery and unique insights into Japanese culture.

As the ship makes her way across the Pacific Ocean, she will also make her maiden call to a US port with an overnight call in Honolulu, Hawaii. As Seabourn Encore continues east, she will also visit California and Florida, adding even more US ports to her sailing history.

The new itineraries range from 7-25 nights, with combinations available up to a 53-night global adventure. The ship will be underway from March 2, 2025 as she departs Singapore, and she will arrive in Dubrovnik on May 25, 2025.

Along the way, overnight stays in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; Kobe, Japan; and Honolulu, Hawaii will give travelers unparalleled opportunities for in-depth enjoyment of these top ports.

Furthermore, extended stays in Yokohama, Japan; Puerta Vallarta, Mexico; and Cartagena, Colombia offer even more immersion into diverse and vibrant cultures.

Departure homeports for Seabourn Encore‘s repositioning season include Singapore, Kobe, Long Beach, Miami, Lisbon, and Rome.

It should be noted that this is not the first significant diversion Seabourn has made due to the ongoing situation in the Red Sea. Earlier this year, the cruise line announced a complete change of its November 30, 2024 Grand Africa Voyage aboard Seabourn Sojourn.

That itinerary was to have visited northern Africa as well as Israel, but was adjusted to visit 20 countries on the eastern, western, and southern parts of the continent instead. Ultimately, the ship will now visit 42 destinations, though the full 90-day length of the trip has been preserved.

Photo Credit: TZ / Shutterstock

Sailing on Seabourn Encore

Seabourn offers ultra-luxury, all-inclusive cruises on ships with every excellent touch passengers can imagine. The 41,865-gross-ton Seabourn Encore, along with her sister ship, Seabourn Ovation, is the largest ship in Seabourn’s fleet. Built by Fincantieri, she debuted in January 2017 and has quickly become a favorite with discerning cruise travelers.

Able to welcome just 604 guests per sailing, the ship is engineered to ensure every passenger has an amazing experience no matter where they set sail.

From stunning views at the Observation Bar to the secluded oasis of the Bow Whirlpool to the welcoming gathering space of Seabourn Square, guests can enjoy every foot of the ship as their ultimate yacht-like home.

The all-suite vessel features private verandas, stunning views from every angle, exquisite dining, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and much more.

Seabourn Encore is currently sailing Mediterranean and Greek Isles itineraries, visiting outstanding, unique destinations in Croatia, Greece, Montenegro, Turkey, Albania, Italy, Slovenia, Cyprus, and more depending on sailing route, departure date, and cruise length.