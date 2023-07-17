Cruise Line Marks One-Year Promotion With Special Offer

Margaritaville at Sea is marking the first anniversary of its “Heroes Sail Free” initiative with a special $49 (USD) fare anniversary offer for members of the US military, as well as for first responders and other essential workers that offer heroic services to their communities.

Margaritaville at Sea and the Heroes Sail Free Program

To celebrate the first anniversary of its pioneering “Heroes Sail Free” program, the small, boutique cruise line Margaritaville at Sea is launching a special limited offer for its “heroes” to sail for next to nothing. Some of these guest fares will come in as low as $49, depending on the sailing date.

For this heroes-based initiative, Margaritaville at Sea defines heroes as US military service members, EMS personnel, firefighters, police, healthcare workers, and teachers. The purpose of the program is to recognize these people’s outstanding service by providing them with a complimentary cruise fare to The Bahamas — provided they are accompanied by a paying guest.

GovX, the leading e-commerce platform serving military personnel and first responders, has also helped make The Heroes Sail Free program possible through a partnership with Margaritaville at Sea.

Photo Credit: Port of Palm Beach

This limited heroes’ anniversary offer is valid for sailings between August 15 and November 15, 2023, subject to availability. Prices given exclude taxes, fees, and port expenses, which are payable upon booking. To claim the offer, bookings must be made between July 11 and August 14, 2023.

Celebrating the Program’s Anniversary

During the inaugural year of the “Heroes Sail Free” initiative, the cruise line warmly received tens of thousands of honorable folks — along with their companions — from all different walks of life and noble professions for memorable voyages embarking from the Port of Palm Beach aboard the line’s sole vessel and flagship, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise.

“This unprecedented program allows us to show our support to those who support our communities every day and we’re proud to have welcomed over 45,000 of these heroes and their friends and families to enjoy our amazing slice of paradise,” said Christopher Ivy, president of Margaritaville at Sea.

Photo Credit: Port of Palm Beach

“Our anniversary offer is just another way to say thank you and great timing for our heroes to enjoy a three-day Bahamas escape while experiencing all the new and exciting additions made during our recent dry dock.”

Margaritaville at Sea Paradise offers 2-night cruises to Freeport on Grand Bahama Island in The Bahamas, with extra “cruise & stay” packages available for longer getaways.

Margaritaville at Sea Paradise and the Margaritaville Brand

During spring 2023, a multimillion-dollar dry dock renovation added a number of exciting new facilities for guests, along with new services, plus some cosmetic improvements to Margaritaville at Sea Paradise.

Upgrades included additions like a lively dueling piano bar, Paradise Pickleball at Sea, and the delightful Cheeseburger in Paradise Burger Bar, along with some notable improvements to the menus at Fins Dining, the fitness center, and other spots around the ship.

The 10-deck, 52,926-ton Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, built in 1991 and currently operated by the Margaritaville at Sea cruise line (rebranded from its former name, Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line), is the company’s sole vessel.

The Margaritaville at Sea concept merges the tropical ambiance of Jimmy Buffett’s brand with the thrill of cruising, offering guests a delightful, laidback vacation experience.

Drinks at Margaritaville (Photo Credit: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock)

Singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett is known for his iconic song and catchphrase “It’s 5 O’clock Somewhere.” This easygoing outlook on life means that the overall aesthetic of Margaritaville at Sea’s cruises is defined by Caribbean-themed drinks, fun music, plus a good ole time had by all in the sun, next to the water and sand.

With beach resort-style relaxation, diverse dining choices, live entertainment, poolside activities, and themed events, “heroes” and the line’s other passengers can revel in a tropical paradise Margaritaville lifestyle vibe while exploring the Bahamas.