Cruise Line Marks Coronation With Holiday Offers

P&O Cruises plans to celebrate the Coronation of His Majesty The King with various discounts and offers on cruise fares, along with onboard coronation-themed events and celebrations. Cunard Line has just announced a series of Royal Coronation events as well.

Coronation Commemoration Cabin Offers

Charles will officially become King, or His Majesty King Charles III, on Saturday, May 6th, 2023. To mark this momentous occasion, P&O Cruises has recently revealed the details of several different deals and discounts in honor of His Majesty The King’s Coronation.

These travel offers will come in the form of a price deduction of up to £100 per individual for balcony cabins, a reduction of £70 per individual for sea view cabins, as well as a £50 cut in price per person for inside cabins.

Discounts apply to seven-night holidays that land somewhere inside the October 2023 to November 2024 travel window—provided holidays are reserved by May 9, 2023.

Discounted Sailing Itineraries

Royal watchers and cruise holiday enthusiasts alike should note that there are several itinerary options available in connection with P&O Cruises’ recently announced coronation-focused “royal” offers.

Guests can enjoy a seven-night trip to Spain and Portugal, departing from and returning to Southampton, starting at £529 per person for an inside cabin. Another option is the Canary Islands fly-cruise, also for seven nights (including flights), which starts at £499 per person for an inside cabin.

For travelers interested in Northern European destinations, the cruise line is also offering a seven-night trip headed to ports of call in Hamburg, Rotterdam, and Zeebrugge, or “Bruges-on-the-Sea,” with inside cabin fares from £399 per person.

P&O Cruises Onboard Coronation Events

With a remarkable history of over 185 years, P&O Cruises, owned by Carnival Corporation, is set to commemorate the King’s coronation by organizing a range of royal-themed diversions and events for ship guests.

Passengers will have the opportunity to watch the ceremony aboard the cruise line’s ships. The coronation will be broadcast live from multiple locations on different fleet vessels, ensuring a pleasurable viewing experience for anyone interested in the royal proceedings.

Amusement, playful decorations, and fun activities related to His Majesty The King’s Coronation line will also be provided by the cruise line. Many of the celebratory events will feature a patriotic color scheme of red, white, and blue, helping foster a festive atmosphere of national pride.

Guests will also be able to participate in Coronation Big Lunches, which will likely feature the now-famous “coronation quiche,” along with other official menu items, including (perhaps) the coronation strawberry and ginger trifle.

Moreover, ship bars will offer a selection of British cocktails and beverages inspired by the royal proceedings. People can then raise their glasses and toast the new King!