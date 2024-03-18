Cruise Line Makes Entire Fleet All-Inclusive

In an ambitious move to redefine the cruising experience onboard its expedition ships, HX has announced the introduction of an all-inclusive offering across its entire fleet.

The change aims to elevate the onboard experience for guests by eliminating the need for them to book or pay for extra services, aligning HX with the offerings of ultra-luxury expedition cruise lines like Silverseas and Seabourn.

All-Inclusive Experience Being Introduced

HX, formerly known as Hurtigruten, has been busy enhancing the guest experience onboard its ships in recent years through several different initiatives. The biggest so far has been the announcement made on March 18, which revealed that the cruise line will be offering guests an all-inclusive experience starting at the end of this year.

Starting in October 2024 with departures to Antarctica & the Galápagos Islands, HX will roll out its all-inclusive plan across all destinations from November 2024.

Besides the usual complimentary offerings such as daily expeditions, activities led by scientists on board and ashore, and complimentary alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, guests can look forward to several more perks, which are typically offered at an extra cost.

Guests will enjoy full board dining, including meals with house wine and beer, spirits, cocktails throughout the day, and all-day access to coffee, tea, and soft drinks. The package includes free Wi-Fi, gratuities, and access to the ship’s sauna, hot tubs, fitness room, and more. Professional photographs taken during the expeditions will also be included.

Alex Delamere-White, the Chief Commercial Officer of HX: “We want our guests to fully embrace being curious travelers when they’re with us. By making things as easy as possible, they can focus on exploring remote parts of the world and learning from our expert team.

We believe adventure should be all-inclusive, which is why our daily expeditions, talks, and access to the science center come at no extra cost, alongside delicious food and drink.”

Hurtigruten Ship Roald Amundsen (Photo Credit: dvlcom)

The new approach is a response to feedback from guests and partners, as well as a way to establish HX’s new brand identity. Earlier the cruise line introduced free Starlink internet onboard its ships. It seems that the days when expedition cruising meant “roughing it”; are well and truly behind us. Guests can now explore the world in comfort and style.

Delamere-White: “We have been the experts in expedition since 1896, now our team are focused on strengthening our position as the global leaders in expedition cruising by providing pioneering experiences, unmatched itineraries, and great value.”

Aspiring to Luxury Expedition Cruising

By integrating an all-inclusive offering into its services, HX is positioning itself alongside luxury market leaders such as Seabourn and Silversea, targeting guests who seek not just adventures but also comfort and convenience.

HX Expedition Cruise (Photo Credit: Yuri Matisse Choufour)

This transition to all-inclusive services represents a broader trend in the cruise industry towards offering more comprehensive, hassle-free vacation options, particularly in the expedition segment, focusing on unique, immersive experiences.

Guests sailing on the MS Santa Cruz II around the Galapagos Islands, as well as those aboard the MS Fram and MS Roald Amundsen exploring Antarctica, the Falkland Islands, South Georgia, and Patagonia, will be among the first to enjoy HX’s newly introduced all-inclusive program.