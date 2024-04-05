Cruise Line Issues Updates on Weather Impact and Berthing Incident

Ambassador Cruise Line announced that Ambition has cancelled its call in Falmouth due to forecasted strong winds. In a separate incident, the cruise line’s Ambience experienced a berthing incident in Cape Town, making contact with another vessel.

Weather and Incident Disrupt Ambassador Cruise Line Ships

Two ships in the Ambassador Cruise Line fleet, Ambition and Ambience, have faced disruptions due to adverse weather conditions and a berthing incident, respectively.

The British cruise line had to cancel the 1,200-passenger Ambition’s planned April 4 call in Falmouth, England, and redirect it to Tilbury in the port of London due to strong winds forecasted along the southern coast.

“Ambition has unfortunately had to cancel today’s planned call in Falmouth. Strong winds are forecast… and it would be high risk to try and berth the ship,” stated the cruise line. “We have been studying the forecasts and regrettably, the winds are forecast to continue through the weekend. With this in mind, we have agreed with the Captain to proceed directly to Tilbury as scheduled.”

London is the final destination of Ambition’s 12-night roundtrip “Easter British Isles Discovery” cruise. The 48,123-gross-ton ship will arrive in port on its originally scheduled April 7 date with no additional calls scheduled.

Ambition is slated to embark on a 6-night “Spring Getaway” on April 7, traveling to Honfleur, France, Guernsey in the Channel Islands, and Plymouth, England, before arriving in Bristol, England on April 13. The ship will continue with a season of voyages out of Bristol and Falmouth, traversing the British Isles and traveling along the coastline of Portugal and Spain.

Meanwhile, in Cape Town, South Africa, Ambience encountered a birthing incident on April 5. Despite assistance from two tugs and a pilot, Ambience made contact with the container ship, Gray Fox, due to strong, gusting winds.

Ambassador Cruise Line’s Ambience (Photo Credit: Peter Titmuss)

The 70,285-gross-ton cruise ship had recently been in dry dock for repairs in Germany until January 6 and is currently voyaging on a 120-day roundtrip world cruise that will conclude in London on May 5. At the time of Ambience’s incident, winds were clocked at nearly 30 miles per hour, according to Wind Alert.

“Ambience was unable to maintain position in strong, gusting winds and made contact with the container ship, which was already alongside,” said Ambassador Cruise Line in a statement. “Ambience is now safely alongside.”

Fortunately, both ships reported only minor damage, and no water ingress, pollution, or injuries occurred. The 1,400-passenger Ambience was safely moored near the cruise passenger terminal shortly after the incident, and guests were allowed to disembark. Ambience’s departure time of 23.00 remains unchanged.

High Winds Battering the Southern U.K. Coast and South Africa

The high winds hitting the southern coast of England are attributed to impending Storm Kathleen, which is expected to hit Britain on Saturday. The U.K.’s Meteorological Office (The Met) has issued “danger to life” wind warnings in anticipation of winds reaching up to 70 miles per hour along the coast, spurred by unseasonably warm air.

👀 All eyes are on #StormKathleen which already looks impressive on satellite imagery



⚠️ This rapidly deepening storm is moving north towards Ireland but very strong winds are also expected in western parts of the UK on Saturday pic.twitter.com/bZey1dFV2g — Met Office (@metoffice) April 5, 2024

The storm is poised to affect air and sea transportation across the area, with airlines already announcing disruptions to flights.

Concurrently, South Africa faces its own weather challenges with “an intense cut-off low weather system.” The South African Weather Services has issued warnings for disruptive rain, cold temperatures, and strong winds across multiple regions.

Level 6 warnings for strong winds have been announced between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas from Saturday through Tuesday, alongside warnings for disruptive rains for Cape Town and other areas. A Level 4 warning for strong winds has been issued for the entire Western Cape through Tuesday.

Ambition is the only cruise ship currently off the coast of the southwest U.K., and Ambience is the only cruise ship currently in South Africa. Once returned to London, Ambience will begin a string of British Isles and northern European voyages.