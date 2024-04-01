Cruise Line Introduces Series of Exclusive Mediterranean Cruises

Seabourn has announced the upcoming launch of “The Collection,” a series of specialized sailings set for 2025. The cruises will feature unique shoreside experiences, including tennis tournaments, cultural events, and private winery dinners.

Exclusive Experiences by Seabourn

Seabourn is set to introduce “The Collection,” a new lineup of sailings aimed at offering unique and exclusive experiences along the Western Mediterranean. The initiative represents the cruise line’s effort to enhance its luxury cruising portfolio.

Slated for 2025, the cruises on the intimate 264-suite Seabourn Venture will offer guests one-of-a-kind cultural, culinary, and sports-related activities in select ports. From private access to high-profile tennis tournaments like the Barcelona Open, to exclusive dinners at some of the region’s most acclaimed wineries, the sailings are curated to provide passengers an enhanced essence of the Mediterranean.

In addition, Seabourn will feature intimate cultural encounters, including private performances, tours, and events that provide insight into the local heritage and traditions.

Photo Courtesy: Seabourn

Natalya Leahy, Seabourn’s president, said of the new lineup, “Each journey within ‘The Collection’ is a bespoke masterpiece, offering an immersive blend of luxury and special interests.”

She added that The Collection will “deliver special ‘Seabourn Moments’ for our extraordinary guests who seek out-of-the-ordinary experiences.”

Immersive Itineraries

Seabourn’s newly unveiled The Collection is a suite of voyages ranging from 7 to 10 days aboard its Seabourn Venture.

Among the standout offerings are the “Mediterranean Marvels & Matches” sailings, which are offered as 7- or 8-day journeys, available April 5 through 13 and April 13 through 20, 2025. These cruises are tailored for tennis enthusiasts, featuring overnight stays and exclusive access to the Monte Carlo Masters and the Barcelona Open, respectively.

The Monte Carlo Masters sailing, departing from Barcelona, calls along the Riviera to visit Port-Vendres, Spain; Toulon, St. Tropez, and Cannes, France; Monte Carlo, Monaco; and Cinque Terre (Portovenere) and Rome (Civitavecchia) Italy. The Barcelona Open option is a return sailing from Rome, calling on Elba (Portoferraio) and Portovenere, Italy; and Cannes, St. Tropez, and Sete, France.

Two “Andalusian Nights” sailings, available March 26 through April 5 and April 20 through 30, 2025, promise an exploration of the heritage between Barcelona and Lisbon, including an overnight in Seville, Spain, where guests will be treated to a private Flamenco dance performance at Villa Luisa.

Departing from Lisbon on its March 26 voyage, the cruise stops in Portugal’s Algarve Coast (Portimao); Tangier, Morocco; Seville, Barcelona, the Balearic Islands (Mahon), and Palamos, Spain; and Sete, France, before returning on its second voyage to visit the same ports.

Seabourn Mediterranean (Photo Courtesy: Seabourn)

“Vineyard Vistas” takes epicurean travelers on a journey from Lisbon to Dublin, Ireland, April 30 through May 8, 2025, with an overnight in Bordeaux, France. During the unique stay, passengers will enjoy a special evening at Chateau Smith Haut-Lafitte and will engage with winemakers while sampling the offerings in an intimate setting.

Beyond these shoreside experiences, passengers on The Collection voyages will have access to Seabourn Venture’s gourmet dining and entertainment. The 23,000-gross-ton ship, launched in 2022 as an expedition ship, is designed to visit remote destinations and smaller ports of call.

The exclusive sailings are part of Seabourn’s current sale, available through April 30, 2024. The sale offers a two-category suite upgrade and up to $2,000 per suite shipboard credit.

Seabourn Venture‘s next adventure departs on April 2, 2024, for a sold-out 26-day “European Cultural Discovery & Lands Of The Celts” voyage.



The journey has the ship leaving from Malaga, Spain, to explore Leixoes, Portugal; Isles of Scilly, Lundy Island, Greenwich, Cowes, England; Dublin and Rathlin Island, Ireland; Port Ellen, Iona, Staffa, Lunga, Tobermory, Loch Resort, Shiant Islands, Stornoway, Kirkwall, Copinsay, Dundee, Rosyth (Edinburgh), in Scotland; Isle of Man, and Calf of Man, in the Irish Sea; Ostend, Belgium; and Rouen, Cherbourg, and Douarnenez, France.