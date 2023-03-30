Cruise Line Introduces Season Pass for Unlimited 2023 Sailings

Season passes can be great deals for theme parks, sporting events, zoos, and other attractions, but what about for a cruise line? Margaritaville at Sea is doing what no other cruise line has ever done, introducing an “Ultimate Paradise Pass” for unlimited cruises from April 1 through December 31, 2023.

Margaritaville at Sea Introduces Unlimited Cruise Pass

The boutique cruise line Margaritaville at Sea has introduced an industry-first – a season pass for cruise getaways.

Called the “Ultimate Paradise Pass” the special offer is limited to just 500 passes, available only while supplies last. The pass is good for unlimited 2-night cruises aboard the cruise line’s single vessel, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, with sailing dates from April 1 through December 31, 2023.

There are only four blackout dates for the pass: July 2, July 28, September 2, November 23, and December 31. All other embarkation dates throughout the year are valid for passholders.

Photo Credit: Port of Palm Beach

Interested guests should note, however, that cruises must be non-consecutive, and can only be booked 24-72 hours in advance of the sailing date. This means guests cannot create their own week-long sailings or plan cruises months ahead of time, but can enjoy multiple cruises so long as they are separated and booked shortly before departing.

Margaritaville at Sea offers 2-night sailings to Freeport in The Bahamas, departing from the Port of Palm Beach. Cruises operate year-round, and guests may start booking with their passes as of April 1.

Interested guests must be at least 18 years old to purchase a pass, and passes are only available to US residents.

A Great Deal, But Take Note of Extra Fees

The “Ultimate Paradise Pass” is available for $899 (USD), which secures the best available ocean view or inside stateroom for guests’ chosen sailings. Exact staterooms will be assigned during check-in at the cruise terminal, and are subject to availability on a first-come, first-served basis.

Because staterooms are double occupancy, passholders may bring a friend for free at each sailing, and can choose different friends or family members to accompany them on each cruise if they wish.

Photo Courtesy: Margaritaville at Sea

In addition to the cost of the pass, guests will need to pay a $19.99 booking fee for each cruise they take (one fee per cabin), and each passenger – both the passholder and their guest – will need to pay the applicable taxes, fees, and port expenses. Those fees are currently $94.40 per person, but are subject to change.

Gratuities and possible fuel surcharges are also not included in the pass price, and no discounts are applicable to food or beverage purchases, casino play, or spa treatments or products.

Passes are non-transferrable, and the passholder must travel on every booked sailing with their guest.

Ultimate Paradise Passes may be renewed for 2024, but there is no information available yet about what pass rates or other fees may be for 2024 and beyond.

Extra Benefits for Passholders

While the extra fees may seem to negate the great deal the pass offers, the Ultimate Paradise Pass does come with extra perks.

Passholders will receive 10% off any packages and excursions purchased onboard, such as dolphin swim experiences, resort beach retreats, and swimming with the island’s famous pigs.

The 10% discount will also apply to onboard retail purchases. Exclusive previews and events will also be offered just to passholders.

On the passholder’s first pass-purchased sailing, they will receive a free Express Pass, which includes faster check-in, priority luggage delivery, and more.

Sailing With Margaritaville at Sea

While this boutique cruise line only has one ship in its fleet at the moment, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise is a well-traveled and carefully cared for vessel.

The ship was originally built in 1991 for Costa Cruises as Costa Classica, and has been renamed, renovated, and upgraded several times through her long service life. In 2018 she was acquired by Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, which transformed into Margaritaville at Sea in early 2022.

The 52,926-gross-ton ship, which sports vibrant tropical décor and a fun atmosphere, can welcome 1,308 passengers at double occupancy, and as many as 1,680 guests when fully booked. More than 600 crew members are on board to provide excellent service with a festive, relaxing vibe.