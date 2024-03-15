Cruise Line Introduces New Way to Book Cruises

Typically, future cruise guests have three options to book their next sailing: They can call the cruise line, book online, or hire a travel agent. But sometimes, the easiest way to address booking questions (or complications) is to have a face-to-face conversation, which is why Fred. Olsen Cruise Line has unveiled a new video reservation system.

Nearly 800 Guests Successfully Use Fred. Olsen Cruise Line’s New Video Booking Service

Especially for travelers looking into their first cruise, booking cruises online can be complicated – and calling cruise lines directly can result in long wait times. Even for avid cruisers, the differences between cruise lines – and the ships they operate – can bring up questions.

Fred. Olsen Cruise Line is adding a new way to address any questions future (and returning) passengers may have using a video reservation system. The platform, called Talkative, allows prospective guests to request a video call with a member of the Fred. Olsen team in order to address concerns and book cruises through video chat.

With cruise lines typically only offering customer service through phone or email, the opportunity to speak to a crew member face-to-face is unique and meant to deliver a more personalized experience.

“They appreciate the personal touch of seeing a face and gain confidence in their booking decisions. And, from the team’s perspective, it enables them to go beyond the excitement conveyed through a phone call. It allows us to share the guest’s excitement through body language and enhances their overall booking experience,” said Kim Wright, Reservations and Guest Services Manager.

So far, nearly 800 customers have booked through video calling since the platform was initially tested in April of 2023 – and the success of the trials have incentivized the cruise line to expand the service.

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Video Booking Team

Like in Zoom or Microsoft Teams, which many people use for work, the system also allows the caller and team member to share their screens to really get to the root of complicated questions.

As the UK-based cruise line hoped, feedback from guests has been mostly positive, with comments largely orienting around the ease of booking and the excellent service they’ve received from the cruise specialists on video chat.

“Guests are increasingly opting for video calls instead of making enquiries over the phone. And if a booking is made through video, the team have found that these guests tend to use the video platform for further enquiries,” added Wright.

If for some reason guests are uncomfortable with video chatting or their WiFi connection isn’t strong enough, rest assured that representatives from Fred. Olsen Cruise Line are still happy to assist through a good, old-fashioned phone call.

Fred. Olsen Unveils Exciting 2025-2026 Cruise Season

Throughout the first quarter of 2024, Fred. Olsen Cruise Line has been slowly releasing more details of their upcoming 2025-2026 season – and the cruise line’s new face-to-face booking system is ready to assist guests who want to partake in the upcoming sailings.

Beginning in January 2025, Fred. Olsen is offering 110 ocean cruises to take guests all over the globe on the cruise line’s three small ships: Balmoral, which can carry 1,325 passengers and 537 crew members; Borealis, which can accommodate 1,353 passengers and 642 crew members; and Bolette, with a 1,338 passenger and 645 crew member maximum.

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Ship (Photo Credit: Trygve Finkelsen)

Notably, the boutique cruise line has announced two grand voyages for 2026. Bolette will embark on a 95-night voyage from Liverpool in the UK on January 5, 2026, and will sail to destinations like Bora Bora, the Cook Islands, Bali, Komodo Island, Singapore, Australia, and the Great Barrier Reef.

Later in the month, Borealis will set sail on a 76-night South American expedition, which will depart from Southampton, England on January 28, 2026. This voyage will take guests to bucket list destinations like Rio de Janeiro, the Falkland Islands, Spain, and even the Antarctic Peninsula.

But before the world voyages commence, Fred. Olsen will be offering a series of six fly-cruises in the Mediterranean aboard Balmoral. The unique sailings will offer overnight port stays and allow cruisers to pick their departure port as the ship travels to destinations like Italy’s Cinque Terre and Naples, Croatia’s walled city of Dubrovnik, and the Greek Islands.