Cruise Line Introduces New Pricing Options

Silversea has introduced new pricing options for its oceangoing voyages, giving travelers a broader range of how to book exactly the cruise travel experience they want without compromising on Silversea’s legendary quality and service.

Of special interest is the new Essential Fare option, giving guests an overall value fare for each sailing with the flexibility to customize their travel experience with independent arrangements.

Silversea Introduces New Pricing Structure

Silversea, known for its elite, all-inclusive luxury, has now broadened its pricing structure with three types of fares for guests to choose from. The new diversity of options will give travelers greater flexibility in their travel plans while still offering Silversea’s amazing luxury, thus ensuring that every guest has exactly the experience they crave most.

“We are delighted to offer our guests a broadened pricing structure to accommodate a more diverse array of preferences, providing the luxury of choice,” said Roberto Verdino, Silversea’s SVP of Revenue Management.

The cruise line’s signature “Door-to-Door All-Inclusive Fare” is the most popular option and covers all travel arrangements starting and ending right at travelers’ doorsteps. This includes private executive transfers to and from the airport, international flight arrangements, shore excursions, and onboard amenities.

Altogether, the Door-to-Door fare is one of the most comprehensive pricing options in the cruise industry, while maintaining competitive rates with similar luxury cruise lines.

The newly enhanced “Port-to-Port All-Inclusive Fare” is now available on all voyages and includes shore excursions, onboard amenities, and a price guarantee. The difference is this fare allows travelers to arrange their own pre- and post-cruise plans, ideal for travelers who may want to spend extra time exploring on land or who want to plan a more unique trip.

New Essential Fare Added

Finally, the new “Essential Fare” is a value option that features all onboard inclusive amenities and services, but without shore excursions on ocean voyages. This gives guests greater flexibility both pre- and post-cruise as well as when exploring ports of call, without sacrificing the onboard luxury Silversea is best known for.

“We believe choice is at the heart of true luxury. Enjoying a more customized range of pricing options, guests can tailor their experience by opting for our Door-to-Door, Port-to-Port or Essential fare, while still benefitting from the superlative service and the other hallmarks of luxury that they have come to expect from Silversea,” said Verdino.

All three cruise fares continue to feature the onboard all-inclusive experience, with butler service for all suites, diverse restaurant choices, gratuities, unlimited Wi-Fi, and other amenities covered in each fare.

Travelers should note that the cruise line’s expedition voyages still incorporate shore excursions, expedition gear, and charter flights when booked with the Essential Fare.

Furthermore, the Essential Fare is only available on select voyages, with time limits for booking the value-based option. Multiple different itineraries are on offer, and undoubtedly, more will be made available if the fare proves successful.

Top choices for the Essential Fare in the coming months include an up close and personal exploration of Alaska aboard the newly christened Silver Nova (May 16-23, 2024); an expedition from Iceland to Greenland and on to Canada aboard Silver Endeavor (June 29 – July 15, 2024); and a stunningly immersive Aegean getaway aboard the upcoming Silver Ray (July 19-30, 2024).

Silversea is noted for its ultra-luxury offerings, with every sailing having distinctive service to pamper every traveler at some of the most exotic and sought-after destinations all over the world. The line’s oceangoing ships only offer suites, while the expedition ships bring immersive luxury to far-flung, bucket-list locations on all seven continents.

With the new flexibility in fare pricing, guests will have even more control over the type of sailing they experience, all while enjoying Silversea’s luxury and distinction.