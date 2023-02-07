Cruise Line Introduces Buy Now, Pay Later Payment Options

Margaritaville at Sea, a cruise line that brings the tropical and laid-back vibe of Jimmy Buffet’s music to life, has teamed up with Uplift, a leading Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) solution, to offer its guests the ability to pay for their bookings in installments. The cruise line will provide interest-free payments via Uplift for a limited time.

Margaritaville at Sea Offers Buy Now Pay Later Option

Those looking to set sail with Margaritaville at Sea now have a new way to book their trips. The cruise line has partnered with Uplift, the leading Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) solution, to offer its future passengers the option to pay for their bookings in installments.

This new payment offering will allow guests to spread the cost of their cruise experiences over several easy monthly payments, making it easier for them to plan their trips. For a limited time, the two companies will be offering guests a interest-free promotion deal.

Kevin Sheehan, Jr., President and CEO of Margaritaville at Sea: “We know our travelers value the carefree vacation lifestyle and look for flexibility in the booking process. Uplift’s monthly payment options provide ease and peace of mind for our guests, and we’re excited to offer interest-free payments for a limited time to celebrate the launch of this partnership.”

Uplift has partnered with over 300 leading airlines, cruise lines, resorts, and other major travel providers to offer consumers a way to make travel purchases.

Rob Borden, SVP of Commercial & Cruise at Uplift: “We are delighted to partner with such a lively and exciting brand like Margaritaville at Sea. With this new relationship, we’re now able to offer guests the option of interest-free monthly installments to help them get started on their tropical journey at sea.”

Margaritaville at Sea

Margaritaville at Sea is a cruise line that brings the tropical and laid-back vibe of Jimmy Buffet’s music to life on the high seas. The cruise line has a close relationship with the famous singer and songwriter, and his iconic music is the driving force behind the Margaritaville at Sea experience.

Photo Courtesy: Margaritaville at Sea

The 52,926 gross tons Margaritaville at Sea Paradise is the first and only cruise ship in the Margaritaville at Sea fleet. It began sailing for the predecessor of Margaritaville at Sea, Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, as the Grand Classica in 2018. Before that, the ship sailed under the Costa Cruises flag as the Costa NeoClassica and originally the Costa Classica.

The vessel offers three-day/two-night micro-cruises from Palm Beach, Florida, to Grand Bahama Island. The ship is designed to provide guests with the ultimate Margaritaville experience, complete with a wide range of amenities and activities, including live music performances, tropical-themed dining options, and ample opportunities to soak up the sun and sea.