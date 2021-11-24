Cruise Line Increases Passenger Capacity to 75 Percent

In a positive sign that cruising is continuing to return to pre-pandemic levels, Dream Cruises has announced that it will increase passenger capacity aboard the Genting Dream from 50% to 75% effective December 1, 2021. This increase is with the approval of the Hong Kong authorities and will provide more than 800 additional passengers the opportunity to enjoy holiday sailings and upcoming voyages from Hong Kong.

Genting Dream Increases Passenger Capacity

Genting Dream resumed sailing on July 30, 2021 at 50% passenger capacity. In the more than three months the ship has been in service since its COVID-19 shutdown, there have been no cases reported and the ship has had smooth sailing on its Asian itineraries. Thanks to that success, the ship is now able to accommodate more than 800 additional passengers for future cruises.

Genting Dream in Hong Kong (Photo Courtesy: Dream Cruises)

“Dream Cruises is delighted to be able to increase passenger capacity on board Genting Dream to 75% and we would like to thank the Hong Kong authorities for providing us with this stamp of approval on the effectiveness of our health and hygiene protocols,” said Mr. Kent Zhu, President of Genting Cruise Lines, the parent company of Dream Cruises. “Since we resumed cruises on 30 July, we have welcomed over 70,000 passengers on Genting Dream without any COVID-19 related incidents and we are grateful to the residents of Hong Kong for putting their trust in our hands.”

At double capacity – considered full capacity for a cruise ship – Genting Dream can accommodate 3,349 passengers. The ship is currently offering 2-3 night cruises without any port days. The increased capacity now opens up additional holiday sailings for eager passengers. Those “Super Seacation” holiday sailings, particularly over Christmas and New Year’s, had already been sold out at 50% capacity.

Health and Safety Protocols Continue

Dream Cruises is committed to the ongoing health and safety of both passengers and crew members, and strict health and safety protocols remain in place onboard the Genting Dream.

Protocols include a two-tiered cleaning and sanitizing procedure for public areas, fresh air ventilation in public areas and staterooms, mandatory pre-boarding temperature screenings, staggered embarkation and debarkation times to limit crowds and promote social distancing, increased hand sanitizing stations, face masks required in public areas, and more.

Mr. Zhu said, “As the first cruise company to resume sailings in Hong Kong, Dream Cruises will continue to work hard to provide residents of the city with the safe and worry-free vacation option that delivers a true “get-away” experience that is Asian at heart and international in spirit.”

Victoria Harbor, Hong Kong. Photo Credit: cloud.shepherd

About Dream Cruises

Genting Dream is the first ship of the Dream Cruises fleet and was specifically built for the Asian market. She debuted in November 2016, with her sister ship World Dream joining in November 2017, offering guests cruising from Guangzhou, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

The ships have high crew-to-passenger ratios to ensure exceptional service, as well as spacious comfort as measured by gross tons per lower berth numbers and passenger capacities. Explorer Dream joined the fleet in April 2019 with homeports in Shanghai, Dalian, and Tianjin during summer and Australia and New Zealand in winter.

Both Genting Dream and World Dream have resumed sailings, with Genting Dream sailing from Hong Kong and World Dream sailing from Singapore. Explorer Dream has not yet restarted operations.

Construction has also started in Germany on the 208,000-gross ton Global Class ship that is scheduled to join the fleet in 2022.