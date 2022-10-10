Cruise Line Has Historic Fleet Encounter

For the first time in the Azamara’s history, the line’s entire fleet called in the small port of Koper as Azamara Onward had its maiden call at the port alongside its sister ships Azamara Journey, Azamara Quest, and Azamara Pursuit.

The historic event was celebrated by the Municipality of Koper at the Praetorian Palace, a 15th-century Venetian Gothic palace located in Tito Square, where the captains of each ship exchanged plaques in commemoration of the sister encounter.

All of the Line’s Ships Meet for the First Time

Azamara’s 30,277 gross ton Azamara Onward has its maiden call at the port of Koper in Slovenia as it encountered all of its sister ships together for the first time on Saturday, October 8.

The Mayor of Koper, Aleš Bržan, shared on the commemorative events stating, “Azamara has been one of our most important cruise partners, and we look forward to welcoming them back next year and the years to come.”

In celebration of this historical encounter, the line’s four sisters, Azamara Journey, Azamara Quest, Azamara Pursuit, and Azamara Onward, were commemorated by the Municipality of Koper with a ceremony in the Praetorian Palace, a 15th-century Venetian Gothic palace in Tito Square.

Photo Courtesy: Azamara

While at the Praetorian Palace, Koper’s local government officials and port authorities came together with the captains of each sister ship to exchange plaques commemorating the first-time meet-up.

The Director of Strategic Itinerary and Destination Planning, Mike Pawlus stated, “This has been a special moment that’s been years in the making. At first, we were planning to have our three sister ships meet but just two weeks ago, we were able to confirm our full fleet to be docked at the same time.”

“This wouldn’t have happened without the support of the Municipality of Koper, Port of Koper, the Slovenian Tourism Board, and Atlas Express. We are deeply grateful for the warm welcome and thrilled to show our guests the beautiful country of Slovenia,” Pawlus added.

In the fall of 2023, Azamara’s four ships will be meeting once again in Koper, Slovenia, for another anticipated encounter.

The Head of the Cruise Terminal for the Port of Koper, Mitja Dujc said, “We are very excited to welcome all four of Azamara’s ships and their guests to Koper, the largest port in Slovenia. This port has been primarily a cargo port, but over the past few decades, we have been pleased to welcome more and more cruise ships to our beautiful country.”

About Azmara’s Fleet

The line’s four 30,277 gross-ton destination immersion ships consist of the 2000-built Azamara Journey, the 2000-built Azamara Quest, the 2001-built Azamara Pursuit, and the 1991-built Azamara Onward.

Photo Courtesy: Azamara

Formerly known as R-class ships, the entire Azamara fleet was built at one of the world’s largest shipyards, Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France.

Following the collapse of Renaissance Cruises in 2001, Azamara acquired the four former R-class ships and transformed its fleet into destination immersive ships, carrying a maximum of 686 passengers and sailing to worldwide exotic locations.

Azamara Quest and Azamara Journey were renovated between 2012 and 2013, and in 2018 the company acquired the Adonia from P&O Cruises, renaming it Azamara Pursuit that March.

The 2007-founded cruise line recently launched its new headquarters at Coconut Grove in Miami, Florida, just a few miles from PortMiami on Monday, February 14, 2022.