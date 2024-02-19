Cruise Line Expands River Fleet by Announcing New Ship

A British cruise line that specializes in voyages for those 50 years and older has announced it’s adding a new vessel to its fleet of river ships. Spirit of the Moselle will be Saga Cruises’ fleet of European river ships when completed in 2025.

Saga Cruises Grows River Fleet with New Ship

Saga Cruises has ordered a new river ship to join its fleet. Construction of Spirit of the Moselle began in January 2024 at Vahahi Shipyards in Zasavica, Serbia.

Spirit of the Moselle will be similar to its two sister ships, Spirit of the Rhine, which launched in 2021, and Spirit of the Danube, which began voyages in 2022.

“We’ve reached another great milestone in our river cruise collection,” said Sergej Tocili, Saga’s director of river product. “Spirit of the Rhine and Spirit of the Danube have proven to be a great success with our guests, and I expect Spirit of the Moselle will continue the same high-quality river cruising while allowing us to explore a wider range of rivers.”

The Moselle is a tributary of the Rhine River that flows for more than 300 miles across northeastern France and western Germany.

Spirit of the Moselle’s inaugural season will begin in July 2025 with voyages through Europe’s riverways, including the Main River in Germany. Stops will include Nuremberg, Frankfurt, Bamberg and the UNESCO-protected Rhine Gorge.

Construction Begins on Spirit of the Moselle

A traditional keel-laying ceremony for Spirit of the Moselle took place at the Serbian shipyard in January. Per tradition, a penny was welded into a piece of the hull to provide good luck and safe passage for the ship’s guests.

When complete, the ship will accommodate up to 182 guests in 95 cabins. Other features include a lounge area and bar with floor-to-ceiling windows and a restaurant that will serve buffet breakfasts and waiter-served lunches and dinners.

Spirit of the Rhine

“The team and I are thrilled to see this exciting next step in our growing river cruise offering,” said Saga Cruise CEO Nigel Blanks. “I’m looking forward to welcoming guests onboard for the first time in 2025 to enjoy the levels of service, value, and exceptional experiences our guests have come to expect from Saga.”

Saga Cruises specializes in travel for guests 50 years or older. Fares include meals on the ship along with selected wines, house-branded spirits, sort drinks, and beer for lunch and dinner.

Unlike larger ocean vessels, most river lines – including Saga – only offer meals from the main restaurant. No specialty restaurants are available but the cuisine offered is often influenced by local flavors. Free shore excursions are available at select ports, and WiFi is complimentary for guests.

New Ship Will Cater to Busy Summer Seasons

British-based Saga Cruises operates both ocean vessels and river ships. The river ships are three decks high, allowing them to navigate under the bridges that span rivers throughout Europe.

The busy season for river cruises is the summer, which offers warmer weather for guests.

Spirit of the Danube offers voyages that visit Germany, Austria, Slovakia, Hungary, Croatia, Serbia, Bulgaria, and Romania. It also offers “Christmas Market” cruises in December that visit the holiday markets along the Danube River.

Spirit of the Rhine likewise offers “Christmas Market” cruises for destinations along the Rhine River. Summer cruises visit countries such as the Netherlands, Liechtenstein, France, Switzerland, and Belgium.

When completed, Spirit of the Moselle also will offer Christmas and New Year’s cruises.