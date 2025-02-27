Cruise Line Expands Japanese Specialty Venue on Five Ships

If Tako Yaki, a dish featuring tempura octopus, cabbage, tonkatsu sauce, mayo, and bonito flakes sounds delicious, you will very likely be tempted to try out Holland America Line’s expanded dining venue — a specialty sushi bar.

The premium cruise brand is all set to roll out the Morimoto By Sea sushi bar on four of its ships through June 2025.

The sushi bar concept was introduced at the same time the Morimoto By Sea specialty restaurant debuted onboard the 2,100-guest Nieuw Amsterdam in 2023, but was limited to just that one ship.

In the coming months, the additional ships will offer the 12-seat specialty sushi bar. Vessels that will feature the new venue are the 4,100-guest Rotterdam, the 2,650-guest Koningsdam, the 2,666-guest Nieuw Statendam, and the 2,100-guest Eurodam.

Morimoto By Sea is a partnership between Holland America Line and Japanese Celebrity Chef Masaharu Morimoto, the star of “Iron Chef” and “Iron Chef America.”

Morimoto, who owns restaurants in New York, Philadelphia, and other US cities, and in international cities such as Mumbai, Mexico City, and Tokyo, introduced his at-sea dining venue concept in 2023 and gradually added Morimoto By Sea pop-up eateries on several of the line’s ships.

The pop-up venues are set up in the line’s Tamarind or Pinnacle Grill restaurants, usually once per cruise. Those pop-up opportunities will continue after the sushi bars open.

“With Chef Morimoto’s knowledge and expertise in the sushi world, it made sense for him to expand beyond his Morimoto By Sea restaurant and develop a specialized sushi bar featuring his signature style and flavors,” said Michael Stendebach, vice president of food, beverage and rooms division for Holland America Line.

“We’re excited to extend our fresh fish options and give our guests access to another specialty venue with cuisine by such a renowned chef,” Stendebach added.

Reservations are advised, and guests already booked on upcoming sailings can arrange pre-cruise reservations to be sure they’ll have a seat at the sushi bar. In addition to the 12 seats at the sushi bar, additional table seating will be set up in the bar area onboard Rotterdam, Koningsdam, and Nieuw Statendam.

On Eurodam, guests will find a small counter where the sushi dishes are prepared, with table seating nearby. The cruise line has not disclosed what the specialty dining up-charge will be at the sushi bar, but since it is categorized as a specialty venue, a fee is likely.

A Sushi Combination to Suit Every Cruiser’s Taste

Cruisers can look forward to many exotic sushi combinations. Among appetizers, they can choose Toto Tartare, with wasabi, nori paste, sour cream and chives, while Chef’s Signature Rolls feature Lobster Tempura, with lobster, avocado, romaine lettuce, tobiko, cucumber, and scallion or Spicy Tuna, with tuna, scallion, and spicy sauce, to name a few.

Signature Plates will tempt guests with dishes such as Tuna Pizza, with anchovy aioli, kalamata olives, red onion, and jalapeno; and Sticky Ribs, with hoisin sweet chili sauce, and cilantro.

Other signature offerings include Pork Gyoza Dumplings, made with scallion ginger sauce; Poke Bowl, with marinated fresh fish, cucumber, avocado, seaweed, and rice; and Chicken Katsu curry, featuring panko crusted chicken breast, Japanese curry sauce, and rice.

Chef Morimoto, Holland America’s Fresh Fish Ambassador of 2023 (Photo Credit: Holland America Line)

For dessert, guests can check out the delectable-sounding White Chocolate Lime Ganache.

Chef Morimoto is not only the creative mind behind the Morimoto By Sea cuisine; he also is Holland America Line’s Fresh Fish Ambassador.

The line’s Global Fresh Fish program was introduced in 2023 and is a network of 60 ports around the world from which Holland America’s ships source freshly harvested seafood.

Around 80 types of fish are sourced through the program, and served to guests within 48 hours of harvest.

The Port to Plate initiative provides, for example, Atlantic Arctic Char, Haddock, and Icelandic Turbot for guests sailing Canada/New England itineraries; Atlantic Mahi-Mahi, Summer Flounder, and Yellowfin Tuna on Caribbean voyages, and just-caught European Seabass, Grouper, and Red Mullet on Mediterranean cruises.