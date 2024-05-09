Cruise Line Expands Collection of Overnight Experiences

Ultra-luxury line Regent Seven Seas Cruises announced a major expansion of its Immersive Overnights offerings, adding two dozen shore excursions, 12 land explorations, and a new voyage in the Mediterranean to its roster of experiences.

The all-inclusive line, operated by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, introduced the Immersive Overnights collection in January 2024 with six voyages. Featured destinations for the exclusive cruises are the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, and Asia, and the addition of the new Sunset Over Tuscany voyage raises the number of voyages to seven.

The collection of 7- to 14-night sailings are available onboard Seven Seas Splendor, Seven Seas Explorer, Seven Seas Voyager, and Seven Seas Navigator between October 2024 and October 2025. They each offer overnights in port to allow for extravagant evening events onshore, and multi-day land tours with hotel accommodations.

Regent Seven Seas Cruise Ship Deck

The 750-guest Splendor of the Seas made headlines earlier this year when the line revealed the ship will operate the world’s most expensive cruise when she sails a 140-day world voyage in 2027. Guests booking the ship’s Regent Suite will pay a cruise fare of an astounding $839,999 per person, or $6,000 per night.

“We are incredibly excited to offer such a diverse selection of travel experiences to enrich our unique Immersive Overnights collection, as well as adding a completely new itinerary for guests to enjoy,” said Andrea DeMarco, president of Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

“The collection features an overnight stay and multiple days in every single port of call, allowing discerning travelers the opportunity to truly immerse themselves in Europe and Asia’s rich history and vibrant cultures, all while reveling in spacious all-suite accommodations and personalized service onboard The World’s Most Luxurious Fleet,” DeMarco added.

The just-added Sunset Over Tuscany cruise, onboard the 700-guest Seven Seas Mariner, is a 12-night voyage from Trieste, Italy, to Barcelona departing on October 22, 2025. Port calls will be made to Valetta, Malta; Naples and Tuscany (Livorno), Italy; and Provence (Marseille), France.

Guests can enjoy shore excursions such as the Sunset Wine Tasting & Dinner at a Tuscan Villa and the Discover Florence at Sunset tour.

New Excursions, Land Trips Celebrate Local Culture

Regent Seven Seas Cruises pairs each cruise itinerary’s port calls with special experiences tied to the culture of the region, with events that range from romantic dinners to wine tastings and interactions with local people.

On the 750-guest Seven Seas Voyager’s 10-night “Majestic Mediterranean” cruise from Istanbul to Barcelona departing October 27, 2024, new excursions include a private dinner in the famous restaurant La Mirabé, offering spectacular views of Barcelona, and a wine-tasting tour followed by dinner at a family-owned mill. New land programs on this cruise include Tuscany: Off the Beaten Path, featuring explorations of Etruscan ruins, natural hot springs, and small villages.

Regent Seven Seas Cruise Ship

Several new excursions and land programs are available on Northern Europe sailings, including on the 10-night “Enchantment in Northern Europe” voyage aboard the 490-guest Seven Seas Navigator, sailing from Copenhagen to Stockholm on June 27, 2025.

Excursions include Shadows of Rostock & Night Watchman. On this unique tour, guests accompany a night watchman by lantern-light through Rostock’s oldest district, while he entertains with mysterious stories about the city’s history.

Among the new land tours is Berlin and Potsdam Explorer, offering insights into the history of Berlin and its sister-city Potsdam. Guests are accommodated for two nights at a top hotel in Berlin and can indulge in local cuisine and visit local attractions.

Guests looking for an Asian experience can book the 746-guest Seven Seas Explorer’s 14-night voyage, “Blossoms, Towers and Temples” cruise, sailing roundtrip from Tokyo on March 5, 2025.

On this cruise, overnights are scheduled in Kyoto, Japan; Seoul, South Korea; and Shanghai, China. New shore excursions include the Kobe Beef Dinner Experience and the Geisha Performance With Dinner.

In addition to its Immersive Overnights collection, Regent Seven Seas Cruises offers other notable sailings, some of which are themed. These include a culinary series that rolled out in 2023 called Epicurean Perfection.