Cruise Line Details Longest-Ever 60-Day Domestic Itinerary

American Cruise Lines has revealed The Great United States, the longest-ever domestic cruise itinerary setting sail between August and October 2024, between Portland, Oregon, and New York City.

Spanning 60 days and covering 20 states across all four time zones in the continental US, this one-of-a-kind cruise adventure celebrates America’s rich history and natural beauty as the nation approaches its 250th anniversary of independence.

A Unique American River Cruise

Starting on the Pacific Coast and ending at the Atlantic in New York City, The Great United States cruise will take guests on a journey through four major rivers and some of the most picturesque coastlines in the country. The experience culminates in New York Harbor with a view of the Statue of Liberty from the ship on the final day.

The first Great United States cruise sails from Portland, Oregon, on August 14, 2024, and ends in New York on October 14, 2024. The price per person ranges from $51,060 to $77,945.

For that price, guests receive an American Cruise Lines jacket and gear pack; pre-cruise hotel stay; all flights and hotels between cruise segments; daily excursions & entertainment; all meals & beverages; and Wi-Fi throughout.

Photo Courtesy: America Cruise Lines

On top of that, all tips, gratuities, and port charges are also included in the price as guests travel from the Northwest, to the south of the United States, and up to New York City.

Charles B. Robertson, President & CEO of American Cruise Lines, said: “The Great United States cruise is a fantastic showcase of our country and of the breadth of American Cruise Lines. A river cruise of this magnitude has never been done before in the U.S., and only American Cruise Lines is capable of delivering it successfully.”

Guests can explore America’s stunning national parks, mountain ranges, Midwest farmlands, and New England harbors. The cruise will always sail within sight of land and visit only domestic U.S. ports of call.

The journey retraces the steps of Lewis & Clark on the Columbia & Snake Rivers, follows the Mighty Mississippi with Mark Twain and Elvis, ventures up the Hudson River during peak fall foliage season, and breathes in the fresh sea air of coastal New England.

The Great United States cruise will be hosted aboard the newest ships in the country. At the same time, American Cruise Lines’ dedicated travel team will handle all travel arrangements to ensure guests don’t have a worry in the world during the entire cruise.

The Great United States – Itinerary

Days 1 to 8: Columbia & Snake Rivers Cruise

The Great United States cruise itinerary begins with a diverse range of American landscapes and experiences. Guests will sail from Portland, OR to Clarkston, WA, aboard American Jazz, exploring the Columbia and Snake Rivers from the Pacific Ocean in Astoria, OR, to Hell’s Canyon, North America’s deepest canyon.

Days 9 to 14: National Parks Land Package

The adventure continues with a privately guided tour through Glacier, Yellowstone, and Grand Teton National Parks. The tour begins in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and concludes in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Days 15 to 38: Complete Mississippi River Cruise

Guests will then cruise aboard American Symphony from New Orleans, Louisiana, to St. Paul, Minnesota, covering 1,393 miles and ten states along the most comprehensive Mississippi River cruise available.

Day 39 to 47: Maine Coast & Harbors Cruise

The itinerary takes guests aboard American Independence from Portland, Maine, to Boston, Massachusetts, allowing them to explore the rich maritime history of New England’s stunning coastline.

Days 48 to 54: Yankee Seaports

American Independence will sail from Boston, Massachusetts, to New York City, visiting historic seaports and coastal villages along the way. Ports of call include Plymouth, Massachusetts; Mystic, Connecticut; Newport, Rhode Island; and Port Jefferson, New York.

Days 55 to 61: Hudson River Fall Foliage

The Great United States cruise concludes in the New York City Harbor, after a cruise up the Hudson River. Guests will cruise to Sleepy Hollow, West Point, Hyde Park, and more.

Guests aboard American Cruise Lines’ ships will enjoy fast and reliable internet connectivity throughout their journey, thanks to the recent installation of Starlink satellite internet.

After successful beta testing in 2022 and positive feedback from guests, the high-speed Starlink Wi-Fi is now complimentary on all 2023 cruises, allowing passengers to stay connected during their Great United States cruise adventure.