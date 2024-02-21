Cruise Line Details Its Longest-Ever World Cruise With 53 Ports

AIDA Cruises has officially opened bookings for its seventh world cruise set for the 2025-2026 season. This particular global journey will be the first-ever world voyage for AIDAdiva and will include inaugural calls on the Panama Canal, San Francisco, and Japan.

AIDAdiva Set for 2025/26 World Cruise

Bookings opened on February 20, 2024, for a 128-day world cruise aboard AIDA Cruises’ AIDAdiva. Though the journey is the seventh overall for AIDA Cruises, it’s the first world cruise for AIDAdiva, which departs on November 10, 2025.

The voyage begins in Hamburg, Germany, and includes visits to four continents and 28 countries. Among the first stops for an AIDA world cruise are along the east and west coasts of the United States and Japan.

Another highlight is spending New Year’s Eve in Hawaii, one of 53 ports of call – a record high for AIDA Cruises. Fares begin at 17,495 euros ($18,911) with a 3,000 Euros discount ($3,242) for bookings until April 30, 2025.

San Francisco, Panama Canal Among Firsts for Voyage

Among the firsts for AIDA Cruises on this world cruise are stops along the U.S. west coast with a sailing past the Golden Gate Bridge before docking in San Francisco. Other first-time milestones include a call in Kyoto, Japan, and a passage through the Panama Canal.

The 128-day voyage also includes visits to South Korea, Singapore, Sri Lanka, India, Egypt, Malta, and Lisbon. AIDAdiva is then scheduled to return to Hamburg on March 18, 2026.

AIDAdiva World Cruise

Operated by the German-operated AIDA Cruises brand, AIDAdiva typically offers more European and Mediterranean cruises during the summer months. Currently, she is based wintering in the Caribbean where she’s sailing 14-night cruises from the Dominican Republic, Martinique, and Jamaica. She’s due to return to Germany in March.

Read Also: AIDA Cruises Lures Families With New Programming

AIDAsol just completed AIDA Cruises’ 2023/24 world cruise. The 117-night voyage included stops in South America, the South Pacific, Australia, South Africa, and more before returning to Hamburg on February 21, 2024.

AIDAdiva Headed for Refurbishment First

Guests aboard the AIDAdiva for the 2025/26 world cruise will get to enjoy a freshly refurbished ship. AIDAdiva is scheduled for a dry dock overhaul in spring 2025.

The 69,203-gross-tonnage ship has seven restaurants, 12 bars and clubs, and a capacity for 2,050 guests.

Among the popular features onboard is the entertainment venue called the Theatrium. It will be upgraded during the upcoming dry docking to install more comfortable seats and an improved color scheme. New, family-friend activity zones will also be added to the ship, including a large sundeck near the swimming pools.

Photo Credit: picture.factory / Shutterstock

Built in 2007 for Costa Cruises, she’s been a member of the AIDA fleet since 2023. Both AIDA Cruises and Costa Cruises are brands owned by Carnival Corporation.

AIDAdiva, AIDAbella, and AIDAluna are Sphinx Class ships. All three will be overhauled in 2025 and 2026 with an emphasis on upgrading the interior and adding suites and exclusive areas and services.

AIDA Cruises spent much of 2023 upgrading its guest services throughout the fleet. The cruise line said in June 2023 that a restaurant offering a full vegan menu was announced for three ships.

The cruise line also announced that all of its vessels would have the cutting-edge Starlink broadband service in place by the end of 2023.

AIDA Cruises also launched inaugural voyages from Kiel in northern Germany. The summer cruises, which began on April 29, 2023, included tours of the Arctic Circle.