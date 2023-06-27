Cruise Line Details Impressive New Inclusive Options for All Guests

Oceania Cruises is set to replace its long-time, value-added promotion called OLife Choice with a new offer that, among other perks, provides substantial shore excursion credits. The cruise line hinted in May 2023 that it planned to roll out a booking offer that would be more cost inclusive.

New Value-Added Deal Offers More Included Services

Cruisers who have become accustomed to booking Oceania Cruises’ OLife Choice fares will soon see a new promotion dubbed “simply More,” offering an expanded roster of services that will be covered in the base fare and that moves the line closer to being an inclusive cruise line.

Effective with bookings on or after July 1, 2023, for departures on or after October 1, 2023, “simply More” fares will include roundtrip air and airport transfers, generous shore excursion credits based on the length of the cruise, and a beverage package.

The “simply More” inclusions are in addition to amenities already covered in the cruise fare, such as specialty restaurant dining, WiFi, 24-hour room service, and non-alcoholic beverages like coffee, tea, soda, and water.

Photo Credit: Carlos Yudica / Shutterstock

“We are always seeking to enhance the Oceania Cruises experience and raise the bar in offering the best value in luxury cruising. So, we asked our key audiences, guests and travel partners, what they wanted, and that was simplicity, choice and value. Through our new simply MORE value promise, they now have all three,” said Frank A. Del Rio, Oceania Cruises’ president.

“For me, the cornerstone of this exciting new value promise is the generous credit offered to every guest to be spent on shore excursions of their choice,” he added.

The “simply More” shore excursion policy awards credits based on the length of the cruise. For sailings of 7 to 9 days, the credit is $600 per stateroom; 10 to 13 days, $800; 14 to 18 days, $1,000; 19 to 24 days, $1,200; 25 to 30 days, $1,400; and 31 to 35 days, $1,600.

With OLife Choice, excursions were offered as part of the value-added package, but did not come in the form of a monetary credit. Rather, on a 10-day cruise from Miami, for example, the cruise line gave guests a choice of receiving a beverage package, six excursions, or a $600 stateroom credit.

Globally, Oceania Cruises offers more than 8,000 tour choices at 600-plus ports of call. Under the “simply More” program, the tour credit can be redeemed for any excursion, including the cruise line’s popular Food & Wine Trails Tours, Culinary Discovery Tours, and the sustainability-focused Go Green Tours as well as excursions with a private car and driver, among other options.

Beverage Package Features Premium-Label Wines

The beverage package offered with the new promotion features premium-label Champagnes and wines, and more than 20 American and international beers, during lunch and dinner service.

“Our guests appreciate fine food and fine wine, and we have always included all gourmet specialty dining. Now we are thrilled to be able to offer them a generous array of wines – not just house pours – to choose from,” said Del Rio.

Oceania Vista Cruise Ship (Render Courtesy: Oceania Cruises)

The decision to end the OLife Choice program was revealed at a press briefing in May, but at that time no specific information was offered about what would replace it.

Oceania Cruises, a brand of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, operates seven ships. Its newest, Oceania Vista, was christened and entered service in May 2023. Oceania Vista is the first of a new class of ship for Oceania, called the Allura class. The second ship in the class will be named Oceania Allura, and is due to enter service in 2025.

Oceania Vista is sailing her inaugural summer season in the Mediterranean and will reposition to PortMiami in fall 2023. The ship will operate a series of Caribbean cruises and return to the Mediterranean in the spring of 2024.

The ship features all-balcony staterooms, solo cabins, and four suite categories, all with 24-hour butler service. The 11-deck ship has a dozen dining options.