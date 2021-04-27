Cruise Line Details August Restart from Greece and Further Cancellations

The boutique cruise line that was recently sold by Royal Caribbean has announced that it will restart cruises out of Greece in August 2021. It comes as Azamara has been on hold for over a year and cruise lines look for alternative homeports outside the United States.

It does mean that other cruises have been suspended for even longer during the limited offerings out of Greece.

Azamara to Sail from Greece

Azamara has detailed its return to service out of Greece with five back-to-back sailings starting on August 28, 2021. Azamara Quest will sail seven-day voyages and a total of 18 late-night stays in port, including Santorini, Rhodes, and Heraklion, Greece. Bookings open for the new cruises on May 11, 2021.

President of Azamara, Carol Cabezas, said:

“Over the past year, our team – ship to shoreside – continued to connect with our guests and travel partners. Our biggest takeaway is the desire everyone has to sail again, and we are excited to share that we can finally make this dream come true.” “There’s no better way to return to service than in a country Azamara knows best, Greece. Our return to sail wouldn’t be possible without the support from Honorable Minister Harry Theoharis, the local government and port authorities, and we are extremely grateful for welcoming us back into this beautiful and culturally rich destination.”

Photo Credit: KeongDaGreat / Shutterstock.com

With the luxury vessel sailing Greek voyages in the Mediterranean there will be strict health protocols in place to make sure guests and crew remain safe. As a result, Azamara does require all guests and crew to be fully vaccinated no later than 14-days prior to departure. Guests will be informed about the health guidelines once sailings open for booking.

Honorable Minister Harry Theoharis, said:

“We’re looking forward to welcoming Azamara and its guests in Greece in August.” “We fully support the line’s return to cruising in the Aegean waters and we are sure that all of its passengers will have unique experiences in our beautiful destinations.”

Further Cancellations Into Fall

So, for now, Azamara can only have Azamara Quest sailing from the end of August. It does mean the cruise line is extending its suspension on other vessels, including Azamara Journey and Azamara Pursuit, until September 2021, and regular Azamara Quest sailings are canceled through October 2, 2021.

Impacted guests are being offered compensation with some flexible options. Guests can rebook their voyage and also request a full refund if they no longer want to cruise at all. Guests who have fully paid their reservation can also take advantage of the cruise line’s “Cruise with Confidence” policy to rebook by May 31, 2021, for sailings through April 30, 2022.

Cruise Lines Out of Greece

Greece is looking like the home for a cruise restart in Europe as Carnival-owned AIDA Cruises plans to offer cruises in the Greek Islands from May 23, 2021. The new Celebrity Apex operated by Celebrity Cruises also has scheduled sailings from Greece starting on June 19, 2021.