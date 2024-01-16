Cruise Line Cancels Itinerary in Favor of More Popular Route

P&O Cruises has announced a notable itinerary shift for its Arcadia ship. The previously planned “3-Night Guernsey” cruise from Southampton on July 13, 2025, will instead make its way to the Mediterranean, aligning with increasing passenger preference for this vibrant region.

Itinerary Sea Change for Arcadia

P&O Cruises has made an update to its summer 2025 schedule, steering its Arcadia ship away from the quaint coastlines of the British Isles to the warmer and culturally rich Mediterranean.

A statement from P&O Cruises to customers details, “Based on the popularity of our Mediterranean holidays, we’ll be putting on sale a new holiday departing 13 July 2025, sailing via the Messina Strait and calling at highlights in mainland Spain, Sardinia, and Croatia. This will replace your currently booked British Isles holiday. We are sorry to have made this change, but we would love you to join us on this or an alternative holiday.”

Prebooked passengers on the July 13, 2025, sailing were offered a full refund, processed via the original payment method within 14 days.

For cruisers who rebook, P&O Cruises offered a £100 credit per person for onboard expenses for the first two guests in a cabin on their new voyage “as a further apology for this cancellation.”

From British Charm to Mediterranean Chic

The adult-only Arcadia’s initial itinerary promised a 3-night escapade from Southampton, with a focus on the charming island of Guernsey. Now, passengers will be treated to the allure of the Mediterranean, where the 1,904-passenger ship will visit Spain, Sardinia, and Croatia.

The decision to reroute the British-based Arcadia from the British Isles to the Mediterranean comes into sharp focus when considering the latest tourism statistics.

In 2023, the picturesque island of Guernsey welcomed a respectable 76,000 cruise passengers from 62 ships. However, the ports of call on Arcadia’s new itinerary have witnessed a staggering number of visitors, indicative of their growing popularity. Sardinia drew over 600,000 cruise visitors, Croatia welcomed more than 860,000, and Spain attracted a record-breaking 6.1 million.

In addition to Arcadia’s new itinerary, P&O Cruises is set to showcase the Mediterranean’s splendor with a fleet of ships offering an array of itineraries. The family-friendly Britannia and Arvia will offer varied itineraries, including the Italian coastline, Spanish beaches, and the French Riviera.

The adults-only Aurora will also join in with an 18-night Mediterranean cruise in June 2025. Sailing from Southampton, passengers will visit Santa Margherita, Rome, Sorrento, and Olbia, Italy, as well as Lisbon, Portugal, before returning to Southampton.

Alternatives for British Isles Enthusiasts

For cruisers who still yearn for the quaint British Isles, P&O is featuring a 14-night “10-Year Anniversary Celebration” aboard Britannia. Departing on June 6, 2025, from Southampton, the cruise will be an immersive experience with stops in Edinburgh, Kirkwall, Stornoway, Scottish Isles, Belfast, and Liverpool, United Kingdom, as well as Cork, Ireland.

Moreover, several other cruise lines, such as Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, Princess Cruises, Fred Olsen Cruise Lines, and Ambassador Cruise Line continue to provide itineraries through the British Isles.