Cruise Line Brings Back Events for Club Members

P&O Cruises has exciting news for its loyal customers, with several changes to its onboard offerings to enhance the guest experience. The British cruise line outlined the changes in a letter sent to guests who are members of the Ligurian Tier loyalty program and are booked on one of the ships.

The changes include a return of several loyalty club perks such as cocktail parties, World Cruise events, and grand tour events. Afternoon Tea is also making a comeback onboard most of the cruise line’s cruise ships, and there is a change to how the My Holiday onboard app is used onboard.

Peninsular Club Cocktail Parties Return

Ligurian Tier members and above traveling on holidays of 8 nights or more will now have access to exclusive Peninsular Club cocktail parties hosted by senior officers. This is a welcome return to the popular event temporarily suspended due to the pandemic.

During the events, guests usually receive free drinks, and hors d’oeuvres may sometimes be served. Officers usually chat with guests, and the Captain will eventually arrive and make a few remarks.

P&O Arcadia Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Ceri Breeze / Shutterstock)

After a three-year absence, the World Cruise and Grand Tour events are also returning. Ligurian-tier guests on these cruises will have the opportunity to attend an exclusive celebration event in one of the stunning destinations the ship visits during the voyage. To be eligible, guests must have 2,501+ points and 201+ nights on board in the last three years.

The P&O loyalty club has six tiers named after seas and oceans sailed by their ships. The tiers are ordered by level of exclusivity, with the smallest sea, the Ligurian, being the highest and most exclusive tier.

Moving down in order of exclusivity, the tiers are the Ligurian, the Baltic, the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, the Atlantic, and the Pacific. Each tier offers different benefits and privileges, with the highest tier offering the most exclusive benefits.

Afternoon Tea Returns to Restaurants & My Holiday App Changes

The popular afternoon tea is returning to the restaurants. Guests can enjoy a range of sweet and savory foods included in the price of their holiday. A weekly afternoon tea, usually served between lunch and dinner in the main restaurant, offers guests a delightful break during sea days.

This event features a traditional array of finger sandwiches, cakes, pastries, and warm scones with jam and cream and is served with a range of specialty teas or coffee. P&O Cruises announced that both the cocktail parties and afternoon tea are unavailable onboard the cruise line’s newest cruise ships, the LNG-powered 185,000 gross tons Arvia and Iona.

Photo Courtesy: P&O Cruises / James Robinson for Christopher Ison

The introduction of the My Holiday App in July 2020 brought a new level of customization to the guest experience. This innovative feature lets travelers plan and personalize their holidays using their smartphone or tablet.

Despite this convenience, the option to make bookings and access information through in-person interactions, such as speaking with the restaurant manager or visiting reception, has been made available again for guests who prefer a more traditional approach.

P&O Cruises, a subsidiary of Carnival Corporation, is a British cruise line operating from its headquarters in Southampton, England. Established in 1977 as a subsidiary of the shipping company P&O, it boasts the oldest heritage in the cruise industry, dating back to P&O’s first passenger operations in 1837.

The cruise line currently operates seven cruise ships; Aurora operates in South America, and Arcadia is sailing a 42-day one-way cruise from Southampton to Auckland. Ventura is making her way home to Southampton from a Caribbean cruise.

Former flagship Britannia and current flagship Arvia are sailing in the Caribbean from Bridgetown, Barbados. Lastly, Iona is sailing on a 14-day round-trip cruise to Spain and Portugal.