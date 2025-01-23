Cruise Line Becomes First to Accept Cryptocurrency

Luxury cruising is about to become as smooth as swiping right on a blockchain as SeaDream Yacht Club announced it will set sail with cryptocurrency in 2025.

The cruise line, which is renowned for its exclusive yacht charters, will soon accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment for its ultra-luxury voyages, making it the first cruise line to do so.

“SeaDream has always been an innovator, setting new standards in luxury travel,” said the cruise line’s Andreas Brynestad. “By accepting cryptocurrency, we are embracing a payment solution that is increasingly sought after by our guests.”

The integration of digital currencies will include Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and Ripple (XRP), along with over 200 other popular cryptocurrencies facilitated through the Coinbase Commerce platform.

The decision to accept crypto diversifies payment options, enhancing the guest experience. It will be fully integrated into SeaDream’s existing online booking system, with the rollout expected in the coming weeks.

“This underscores our commitment to staying ahead of emerging trends,” continued Brynestad. “For us, crypto is the natural next step forward.”

SeaDream touts its progressive approach and was the first boutique cruise line to introduce Starlink connectivity to its fleet in 2022, as well as the first luxury line to feature ship-to-shore power connections across its fleet in 2023, reducing emissions while in port.

That said, the company’s fleet only consists of two yachts, the 4,253-gross-ton SeaDream I and the 4,333-gross-ton SeaDream II, each accommodating 112 passengers.

2025 Voyages Can Be Booked with Crypto

While SeaDream Yacht Club offers the ability to charter its two vessels with a 1:1 guest-to-crew ratio, passengers can use cryptocurrency to book voyages to the Caribbean, Mediterranean, Scandinavia, and Northern Europe.

Its next journeys launch on January 25, 2025, with SeaDream I embarking from Philipsburg, St. Maarten, on a 7-night itinerary, while SeaDream II departs from Charlotte Amalie, in the US Virgin Islands, also on a 7-night sailing.

The first vessel will visit St. Barths, St. Kitts & Nevis, Antigua, and the British Virgin Islands. At the same time, her sister will cruise in the US Virgin Islands, St. Kitts & Nevis, Antigua, Anguilla, St. Barths, and the British Virgin Islands.

Photo Courtesy: SeaDream Yacht Club

Both vessels will stay in the Caribbean through mid-April, when they begin to cross the Atlantic on April 19. SeaDream I will sail to Malaga, Spain, while SeaDream II will sail to Lisbon, Portugal.

Through October, the two yachts will stay in Europe as SeaDream I enjoys the Mediterranean and SeaDream II visits Northern European ports.

Read Also: How to Make Each Cruise a Unique Experience

The vessels will return to the Caribbean in November 2025, following transatlantic voyages from Malaga to San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Marigot, St. Martin, where they will stay through winter 2026. Itineraries and bookings are also available through 2027.

Although crypto will be enabled for booking voyages, the cruise line did not mention the availability of crypto options during its voyages. However, SeaDream is known for all-inclusive sailings, including 5-star dining, an open bar with premium spirits and select wines, 24-hour room service, and gratuities.

Complimentary watersports, bicycles for shoreside use, hiking and biking activities, golf simulators, fitness, media, entertainment, and other items are also included.

Guests will need to book flights, hotels, transfers, and travel insurance separately, and those may not be available via cryptocurrency through providers.