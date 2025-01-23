Cruise NewsLuxury Cruise News

Cruise Line Becomes First to Accept Cryptocurrency

By Lissa Poirot
Last Update:
Reading Time:2 min.
SeaDream Yacht Club
Photo Credit: SeaDream Yacht Club

You can receive daily cruise news updates directly to your inbox, so you don't miss a thing! Go ahead and Subscribe here.

Luxury cruising is about to become as smooth as swiping right on a blockchain as SeaDream Yacht Club announced it will set sail with cryptocurrency in 2025.

The cruise line, which is renowned for its exclusive yacht charters, will soon accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment for its ultra-luxury voyages, making it the first cruise line to do so.

“SeaDream has always been an innovator, setting new standards in luxury travel,” said the cruise line’s Andreas Brynestad. “By accepting cryptocurrency, we are embracing a payment solution that is increasingly sought after by our guests.”

The integration of digital currencies will include Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and Ripple (XRP), along with over 200 other popular cryptocurrencies facilitated through the Coinbase Commerce platform.

The decision to accept crypto diversifies payment options, enhancing the guest experience. It will be fully integrated into SeaDream’s existing online booking system, with the rollout expected in the coming weeks.

“This underscores our commitment to staying ahead of emerging trends,” continued Brynestad. “For us, crypto is the natural next step forward.”

SeaDream touts its progressive approach and was the first boutique cruise line to introduce Starlink connectivity to its fleet in 2022, as well as the first luxury line to feature ship-to-shore power connections across its fleet in 2023, reducing emissions while in port.

That said, the company’s fleet only consists of two yachts, the 4,253-gross-ton SeaDream I and the 4,333-gross-ton SeaDream II, each accommodating 112 passengers.

2025 Voyages Can Be Booked with Crypto

While SeaDream Yacht Club offers the ability to charter its two vessels with a 1:1 guest-to-crew ratio, passengers can use cryptocurrency to book voyages to the Caribbean, Mediterranean, Scandinavia, and Northern Europe.

Its next journeys launch on January 25, 2025, with SeaDream I embarking from Philipsburg, St. Maarten, on a 7-night itinerary, while SeaDream II departs from Charlotte Amalie, in the US Virgin Islands, also on a 7-night sailing.

The first vessel will visit St. Barths, St. Kitts & Nevis, Antigua, and the British Virgin Islands. At the same time, her sister will cruise in the US Virgin Islands, St. Kitts & Nevis, Antigua, Anguilla, St. Barths, and the British Virgin Islands.

SeaDream Cruise Ship
Photo Courtesy: SeaDream Yacht Club

Both vessels will stay in the Caribbean through mid-April, when they begin to cross the Atlantic on April 19. SeaDream I will sail to Malaga, Spain, while SeaDream II will sail to Lisbon, Portugal.

Through October, the two yachts will stay in Europe as SeaDream I enjoys the Mediterranean and SeaDream II visits Northern European ports.

Read Also: How to Make Each Cruise a Unique Experience

The vessels will return to the Caribbean in November 2025, following transatlantic voyages from Malaga to San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Marigot, St. Martin, where they will stay through winter 2026. Itineraries and bookings are also available through 2027.

Although crypto will be enabled for booking voyages, the cruise line did not mention the availability of crypto options during its voyages. However, SeaDream is known for all-inclusive sailings, including 5-star dining, an open bar with premium spirits and select wines, 24-hour room service, and gratuities.

Complimentary watersports, bicycles for shoreside use, hiking and biking activities, golf simulators, fitness, media, entertainment, and other items are also included.

Guests will need to book flights, hotels, transfers, and travel insurance separately, and those may not be available via cryptocurrency through providers.

GigSky Cruise SIM

If you enjoyed the article and would like no fuss daily cruise news to your inbox directly from Cruise Hive, you can Subscribe here.

Lissa Poirot
Lissa Poirot
Lissa Poirot has been covering travel for more than a decade, including sites such as TripAdvisor, CruiseCritic, The Points Guy, Family Vacation Critic, and Family Traveller. Her love of travel has led Lissa to visit more than 43 countries and has her on a mission to see every state in the U.S. (only 4 states to go!). When she's not traveling, she's exploring new attractions and events on the weekends, be it in New York City or Philadelphia, as Lissa lives between both fabulous cities.

Don't Miss Cruise Hive's Daily Update!

Free expert cruise tips and news from Cruise Hive! We'll send you the latest cruise updates daily to your inbox.

Don't Miss Any Cruise News!

We'll send you the latest cruise updates daily to your inbox.

Latest Cruise News

Cruise Hive was established back in 2008 and among the earliest blogs in the industry. Since the start, it's been our aim to provide the latest cruise news covering all the major cruise lines. We make sure cruisers are fully prepared for their cruise vacation with tips on ships and ports. Millions of travelers rely on Cruise Hive in the United States, Europe, Australia, and around the world.

Cruise Hive

CRUISE HIVE LTD © 2008-2025. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Copy link
CopyCopied