Cruise Line Announces Two New Itineraries for Fall of 2024

Leaf peepers rejoice! On January 10, 2024, small-ship cruise line Azamara announced two new itineraries for exploring Canada and New England during the height of fall.

Azamara Plans Early Return to New England and Canada

When Azamara released its 2025 itineraries in the summer of 2023, the cruise line announced six new Canadian and New England voyages onboard Azamara Quest, with the first sailing scheduled to embark on August 30, 2025.

But the small-ship cruise line has announced two new voyages for October of 2024 onboard Azamara Journey, which will bring the cruise line back to New England and Canada earlier than expected.

This will be the first time one of Azamara’s four ships will sail to Canada since 2017 and the first time the cruise line will take guests to New England in nearly a decade.

New England is a region in the northeastern part of the US that includes Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont that is known for its fall foliage.

The first cruise will be 12-nights long and is scheduled to embark from Boston, Massachusetts on October 12, 2024. Azamara Journey will sail to Portland and Rockland in Maine before moving on to Canada.

Once in Canadian waters, the ship will call on Saint John, New Brunswick; Halifax, Nova Scotia; Corner Brook, Newfoundland; and several ports in Quebec, before concluding at The Port of Montreal on October 24, 2024.

Azamara Journey’s second voyage will be a tad longer, lasting for 15-nights, and putting a bit more emphasis on Colonial America.

The cruise will embark from Montreal on the same day the previous journey ends. It will sail to multiple destinations in Quebec and Nova Scotia, before visiting Saint John, New Brunswick, and returning to the US.

Once in the US, Azamara Journey will call on Portland, Maine; Boston, Massachusetts; Cape Cod Canal; Newport, Rhode Island; New York City, New York; Baltimore, Maryland; and Charleston, South Carolina. The one-way journey will conclude on November 8, 2024, in Miami, Florida.

Azamara Journey will then spend the remainder of the year offering 12 to 13-night Eastern Caribbean voyages, two sailings to the Panama Canal, and finally, a 16-night Caribbean sailing over the 2024 holidays.

Where to find Azamara’s fleet in October 2024

Azamara Journey is the oldest of four small ships in Azamara’s fleet. The vessel can hold up to 694 passengers and 407 crew members. We know Azamara Journey will be in New England and Canada this October, but where will her sisters be?

Azamara Quest, the smallest ship in the fleet, will be spending October 2024 sailing throughout Italy and Croatia. On October 19, 2024, the ship will begin her 62-night Venice to Cape Town Grand Voyage from Chioggia, Italy.

Azamara Onward will also spend October 2024 in Europe, sailing throughout Italy and Spain. The latest addition to the fleet will be undertaking shorter nine to 10-night sailings after completing her 155-night World Cruise in June of 2024.

Last but not least, Azamara Pursuit will be sailing on 7-night cruises to Greece and Turkey, before beginning her 70-night Greece to Australia Grand Voyage on October 26, 2024.