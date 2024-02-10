Cruise Line Announces Two New Grand Voyages

In a thrilling announcement, Fred Olsen Cruise Line reveals two new Grand Voyages for 2026, inviting adventurers to explore a world of idyllic islands, iconic cities, and remote landscapes.

Unveiling New Horizons

Fred Olsen Cruise Line is charting new courses with the announcement of two ambitious Grand Voyages slated for 2026. These voyages will offer passengers the opportunity to explore some of the most remote and renowned destinations across the globe.

Designed specifically for their smaller ships, the 62,735-ton Bolette and the 61,849-ton Borealis, the voyages aim to deliver intimate and unique experiences on a 95-night global adventure and a 76-night voyage around South America and Antarctica.

Martin Lister, head of itinerary planning and destination experience at Fred Olsen Cruise Lines, said, “These Grand Voyages have been specially crafted for our smaller ships to take our guests to some of the most exciting and intriguing destinations around the world.”

Bolette’s 95-Night Global Odyssey

The lineup will be launched by Bolette’s 95-night journey, “Discovering the World’s Idyllic Islands and Iconic Cities.”

Departing in January 2026 with the ability to accommodate 1,338 passengers, the grand tour offers a comprehensive voyage across various continents. Highlights include Bora Bora, the Cook Islands, Bali, and Komodo Island.

In addition, passengers will delve into the bustling life of cities such as Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Auckland, and Sydney, with a special opportunity to explore the Great Barrier Reef.

The voyage will commence from Liverpool, UK, on January 5, 2026, proceeding to Southampton, UK, before embarking on its global route on January 7. The voyage’s first leg will travel to Ponta Delgada, Portugal, and the Caribbean for stops in St. John’s, Antigua; Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis; and Oranjestad, Aruba.

The cruise will then visit Colon, Panama, and travel through the Panama Canal before visiting Huatulco, Manzanillo, and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Bolette Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Roland Magnusson)

Bolette will cross the Pacific with visits to Nuku Hiva, Fakarava, and Bora Bora, French Polynesia; Aitutaki, Cook Islands; Auckland and Tauranga, New Zealand; and Sydney, Brisbane, and Cairns, Australia.

Read Also: Cruise Ship to Set Sail on Historic 106-Night World Cruise

She will continue to Komodo, Benoa, Lembar, and Sabang, Indonesia; Singapore; Port Klang and Georgetown, Malaysia; Phuket, Thailand; and Male, Maldives.

Traveling through the Suez Canal, Bolette will complete her final leg with visits to Salalah, Oman; Safaga, Egypt; Valletta, Malta; Gibraltar; and La Coruna, Spain, before returning to Southampton and Liverpool.

Borealis’ 76-Night South American Exploration

In contrast, the second voyage presents a 76-night “Exploration of South America and the Antarctic” cruise aboard Borealis, which can accommodate 1,353 passengers.

The adventure sets out to traverse the continent’s diverse ecosystems, from the bustling streets of Rio de Janeiro to the serene beauty of the Falkland Islands and the stark wilderness of the Antarctic Peninsula.

Departing from Southampton on January 28, 2026, Borealis will visit La Coruna and Las Palmas, Spain, and Praia, Cape Verde, before crossing the Atlantic.

Borealis Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Kevin Shipp)

From there, she will port in Salvador, Rio de Janeiro, and Ilhabela, Brazil; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Montevideo, Uruguay; and the Falkland Islands before cruising by the Antarctic Peninsula. The voyage continues with visits to Punta Arenas, the Chilean Fjords, Valparaiso, Coquimbo, Iquique, and Arica, Chile.

Read Also: What Is a Transatlantic Cruise?

Borealis also sails to Paracas and Callao, Peru, and Guayaquil, Ecuador, before cruising through the Panama Canal to visit Puerto Limon, Costa Rica; Colon, Panama; and Cartagena, Colombia.

Passengers will then enjoy the Caribbean with stops in Willemstad, Curacao; Bequia, St. Vincent and Grenadines; St. John’s, Antigua, before traveling back across the Atlantic and visiting Ponta Delga, Portugal, en route to a return to Southampton.

Exclusive Benefits and Pricing Unveiled

In addition to the rich itinerary, guests booking these Grand Voyages can enjoy exclusive benefits, including a choice of up to £600 onboard spending or complimentary door-to-door transfers for those traveling from mainland UK for up to 250 miles.

Prices for Bolette’s 95-night voyage start from £10,999 per person, while Borealis’ 76-night exploration begins at £8,999 per person.

The cruises are now on sale to the general public.