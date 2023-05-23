Cruise Line Announces Three Free Nights on Select Cruises

Azamara, the four-ship fleet that offers upmarket destination-immersive cruises, launched a series of time-limited cruise fare and onboard credit promotions on certain summer 2023 voyages in Europe.

The small-ship line was formerly owned by Royal Caribbean Group and now operates independently.

Incentives Offered on Select 2023 Summer Cruises

Priding itself on the immersive exploration and cultural experiences it offers to cruisers, Azamara announced three incentive offers designed to tempt travelers yearning for a European voyage in the summer of 2023.

Cruisers who book select cruises between May 23 and June 2, 2023, will receive three free nights, a 50% savings on one cruise guest, and an onboard credit of $750.

The cruise line noted that just the free nights promotion equates to a savings of $3,300 in the line’s Club Continent Suites category.

Photo Courtesy: Azamara

Azamara also announced that travel advisor partners who book the select sailings on behalf of cruise clients will earn a 5% commission on the participating voyages.

“We wanted to share our cherished relationships and express our gratitude to our valued guests and trade partners with a special offer that allows them to experience more,” said Azamara President Carol Cabezas.

“More immersive events, more cultural connections, and more time in port through longer stays and plenty of overnights – these are the exceptional advantages our small ship fleet offers guests to truly appreciate a destination,” she added.

Azamara was a Royal Caribbean Group brand until the company sold the line to Sycamore Partners in 2021. The cruise line operates the Azamara Quest and Azamara Journey, both accommodating 702 guests, the 670-guest Azamara Onward, and the 684-guest Azamara Pursuit.

Northern Europe, Med Among Featured Itineraries

Sample voyages that can be booked with the savings incentives include Azamara Journey’s 16-night “Norway Intensive” cruise sailing from Edinburgh to Amsterdam on August 1. Port calls feature the Norwegian destinations of Stavanger, Haugesund, Olden, Troll Fjord cruising, Tromso, and North Cape cruising.

Another select cruise is Azamara Quest’s 11-night “Iconic Med” itinerary, sailing from Venice to Istanbul on August 4. The ship will call at Koper, Zadar, and Dubrovnik, Croatia; Kotor, Montenegro; Corfu, Santorini, and Rhodes, Greece; and Ephesus, Turkey.

Photo Courtesy: Azamara Cruises

Cruisers looking to explore Northern and Central Europe can choose Azamara Pursuit’s 12-night “Northern Cities” cruise, which will travel from Copenhagen to Southampton on August 20, calling at Stockholm, Sweden; Klaipeda, Lithuania; Gdansk, Poland; Warnemunde, Germany; Bruges, Belgium; and Amsterdam.

Night touring, longer stays in ports, and overnights in port are among the itinerary features that set Azamara apart from other lines.

And with smaller ships, the cruise line, which last year opened its headquarters near PortMiami in Florida, can schedule its vessels to dock in smaller, less-visited ports.

Onboard Azamara’s Four-Ship Fleet

The ships offer eight stateroom categories, including World Owner’s Suite, Ocean Suite, Spa Suite, Continent Suite, Veranda Plus, Veranda, Oceanview, and Interior. All are decorated in a boutique hotel style.

Azamara ships offer several dining options, including the main dining rooms, called Discoveries Restaurant, plus specialty venues, including Prime C, serving steak, lamb, duck, and seafood, and Aqualina, the line’s Italian-themed restaurant. Two cafes and a pool grill round out the cuisine offerings.

Five bars and lounges provide entertainment spaces, such as the Cabaret Lounge, with full-stage musical reviews, classical soloists, and a variety of live band performances.

Cruisers also can relax in the ships’ Sanctum Spa, which offers a wide range of treatments, and provides complementary fitness and nutrition classes.

Each of the ships offer the line’s AzAmazing Celebrations, a program of culturally immersive events onboard and ashore.

Highlights include shore excursions featuring art, music, and dance in historic venues, plus onshore programming focused on food and wine, and live performances and local cuisine hosted onboard the ships.