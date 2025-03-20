Cruise Line Announces Second Mystery Itinerary

One way to mix surprises and vacations together is by going on a mystery cruise.

Yes — there are cruises you can go on without knowing the full itinerary! While it may not be everyone’s cup of tea, it provides a truly unique opportunity to give trust fully to the crew in making decisions on which ports to visit.

Variety Cruises recently announced its second mystery cruise, which will be departing out of Valletta, Malta, on June 21, 2025. The only other detail provided about the 8-day Mediterranean itinerary is that disembarking will take place in Naples, Italy.

Hints have been shared by the cruise line on their website, stating, “Could it be a secret island lost to time? A forgotten fishing village with stories untold? Or perhaps a hidden cove, known only to the sea?”

Of course, the crew and all of the ports where the ship will be visiting do know the full itinerary, though additional details have not been surfaced.

The plan is for destinations to be revealed just hours before arriving — but there with be no pre-planned excursions or guidebooks, the focus is on exploring without a plan!

Since the cruise line features smaller ships, it allows for unique access to less-visited locations, including some isolated Greek islands — something larger cruise ships are unable to do.

The 72-guest Variety Voyager will be hosting the cruise — though it comes at a cost. Cabins start at $3,912 and go all the way up to $8,500. However, with just 36 cabins available, it is a rather intimate cruising experience.

One nice aspect of this particular cruise is that all proceeds go towards Variety Cares — the cruise line’s non-profit foundation that focuses on supporting cleaner environmental initiatives.

A Different Kind Of Mystery & Variety Cruises

If you are looking for a different kind of mystery cruise, you are in luck!

The Whodunit Murder Mystery cruise is currently booked for its upcoming 2025 and 2026 itineraries with Royal Caribbean.

These cruises come with a much lower price tag than Variety Cruises, with cabins starting at $914 a person for the October cruise, and just $898 for the cruise in February, 2026.

Passengers can expect a live murder mystery enactment by crew members — but guests are involved in helping to solve the plot.

Additionally, these events will be paused while the ship is docked so that people can leave the ship without missing any of the action.

The only Whodunit cruise available in 2025 is a 7-night round trip western Caribbean itinerary out of Galveston, Texas on the 6,780-passenger Harmony Of The Seas.

This cruise will depart on October 19, after which it will make stops in Cozumel and Maya in Mexico as well as Roatan in Honduras, before returning to Texas on October 26 to disembark passengers.

The second cruise scheduled in February 2026, will be on the 3,838-passenger Navigator Of The Seas — a round-trip voyage out of Los Angeles with stops in Cabo, Puerto Vallarta, and Mazatlan.

However, these mystery cruises do clearly differ from what Variety Cruises is offering.

Variety Cruises is a boutique cruise line based out of Athens, Greece — and it prides itself for offering luxurious cruise experiences passengers do not typically get on larger vessels.

The fleet is made up of eight ships, with passenger capacities ranging from just 44 to 72 — all of which help to support non-profits focused on ocean conservation efforts.

This cruise line is extremely focused on bringing unique experiences to passengers while also supporting the ports that each vessel visits — doing things such as sourcing food locally whenever it can.

There have also been many initiatives taken by Variety Cruises to reduce single-use plastic, and it even has the goal of being carbon neutral by 2050.

It currently offers a variety of themed cruises, including ones focused on history, food, wellness, and nature — giving passengers many options for specialized cruises.

Again, it does come at a cost that might deter some cruisers — though what is life without a good mystery?