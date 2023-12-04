Cruise Line Announces Revamped Itineraries for the Caribbean

MSC Group reveals the itineraries of its luxury MS Explora I and Explora II for 2024 Through 2026. In a remarkable move signaling a new era in luxury cruising, Explora Journeys has reimagined its upcoming sailings.

The announcement hints at exciting ports of call, including a notable revamp to Explora I’s 2024-2025 itineraries.

Explora Journeys Announces Exciting New Routes for 2024-2026

In a significant move to enhance its luxury cruise offerings, Explora Journeys, the upscale lifestyle brand of the MSC Group, has announced a bold revision of its itineraries for Explora I and Explora II, extending through April 2026. The strategic shift reflects the brand’s ambition to broaden its footprint in North America as it attempts to redefine high-end cruising.

EXPLORA I Charting a New Course

Explora I, which departed Copenhagen on its inaugural sail to Iceland in August 2023, is revising its original itineraries and charting a new course in its global journey. Initially making waves with its maiden voyages through the rugged and pristine landscapes of Scandinavia, the ship will embrace the tropical allure of the Caribbean.

Beginning in October 2024, Explora I will embark on a series of voyages to enchanting warm-weather Caribbean destinations, including Bridgetown, Barbados; Pointe-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe; St. John’s, Antigua; and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Explora Journeys Cruise Ship

Looking ahead, Explora I will also venture into the Eastern Mediterranean between April and November 2025, showcasing ports of call along the Aegean Sea Islands and the Dalmatian Coast before spending winter 2025-2026 sailing the Red Sea and Arabian Peninsula.

The Inaugural Voyage of Explora II and Beyond

As Explora Journeys expands its fleet, the much-anticipated Explora II is set to make its entrance in 2024. Currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Sestri Ponente, Genoa, Italy, the state-of-the-art vessel will embark on its maiden voyage from Barcelona to Civitavecchia (Rome), visiting Ibiza, Spain; Port-Vendres, France; Portofino, Italy; Monte-Carlo, Monaco; and Port Santo Stefano, Italy, through November 2024.

Explora II Float Out

Following her Mediterranean journey, Explora II will set sail towards the Eastern Caribbean for the winter months to give cruisegoers an array of sun-drenched experiences in Pointe-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe; Roseau, Dominican Republic; Little Bay, Montserrat; and Marigot, St. Martin.

Response to Rising Demand

Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of MSC’s Cruise Division, said the redesigned itineraries are a response to a growing demand for shorter, more accessible luxury cruises. This adjustment moves away from the line’s initial focus on extended adventure destination cruises, such as its “17-day Arctic Geyser, Calving Glaciers, and Fiery Lands of Ice” cruise from Reykjavik, championed by brand ambassador Mike Horn.

“We have received incredibly high levels of satisfaction from the guests that have sailed with us so far. As the brand continues to grow and expand, it is important that we listen to feedback and respond. As such, we have decided to refine our journey planning,” said Vago. “We now have regular, shorter 7-night journeys that are convenient for those who have limited time, and we have ensured that we feature easily accessible homeports.“

Explora I and Explora II each offer an array of luxurious amenities, including six diverse restaurants, 11 bars and lounges, four swimming pools, and ocean-inspired wellness facilities.

Accommodating 922 guests across 461 cabins, each ship boasts oceanfront suites, penthouses, and residences, providing a lavish “Home at Sea” experience. Four additional ships are slated to join the Explora Journeys line by 2028.