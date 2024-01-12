Cruise Line Announces New Exclusive Sailings in China

Viking Cruises has announced three new voyages for 2024 that will take guests to rarely-seen destinations in China. The sailings begin in the fall of 2024 on Viking Yi Dun, which is being renamed from Viking Sun.

Three China Itineraries Announced for Viking Yi Dun

Viking Cruise’s ocean liner Viking Yi Dun will sail on three first-of-their-kind journeys through China from September to November 2024. She will be the first ship dedicated specifically to the foreign market to operate domestic sailings in China.

The Chinese-flagged Viking Yi Dun – formerly Viking Sun – will travel on voyages from 10 to 20 days and explore some of China’s biggest cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, and Hong Kong.

“We are proud that Viking will be the first to operate domestic sailings in China for international travelers,” said Torstein Hagen, chairman of Viking. “Our guests are curious travelers who are interested in experiences that broaden their mind—and China, with one of the richest cultures in the world, has been inspiring travelers for centuries.”

Viking River Cruises has already been operating Southeast Asia sailings on China’s Yangtze River with calls in Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, and China.

“For more than 15 years, our Yangtze River voyages were among our highest-rated itineraries. We brought guests to China’s Yangtze River, to Beijing, to the Great Wall, to the Terra Cotta Warriors and to many other iconic places in this captivating nation,” Hagen said. “Now, we are delighted to offer such encounters once again with new voyages to a destination that never ceases to capture the imagination.”

New China Sailings Offer Unique Guest Experiences

The three new Viking Cruises sailings include Wonders of China, a 20-day voyage roundtrip from Beijing with calls to Shanghai, Zhoushan, Dongtou, Pingtan, Xiamen, Shenzhen, Chengdu, and Lhasa.

Viking Yi Dun will also take guests through the East China Sea and South China Sea. During that voyage, guests can also visit a Tibetan family and walk on the Great Wall. Wonders of China is available on September 6, September 24, October 12, and October 30.

Viking Sun Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Chris Lawrence Travel)

A 15-day Classic China & The Coast voyage is also offered. Viking Yi Dun will sail between Beijing and Hong Kong with calls in Xian, Shanghai, Zhoushan, Dongtou, Pingtan, Xiamen, and Shenzhen.

The ship will sail through the South China Sea and East China Sea with guests visiting the Great Wall and the Terra Cotta Warriors, a collection of sculptures in Xian depicting the armies of Qin Shi Huang, China’s first emperor. This itinerary sails on September 4, September 18, September 22, October 6, October 10, October 24, October 28, and November 11, all in 2024.

Read Also: Who Owns Viking Cruises?

The third journey is China Discover, a 10-day voyage between Shanghai and Hong Kong with stops in Zhoushan, Dongtou, Pingtan, Xiamen, and Shenzhen. Six guided tours are included on this itinerary, which are available on September 9, September 18, September 27, October 6, October 15, October 24, November 2, and November 11.

New Trips Offered As Viking Reports Strong Booking for 2024 and 2025

Formerly the Viking Sun, Viking Yi Dun was the fourth of the 930-passenger ocean liners in the company’s fleet. The all-veranda ship was delivered to Viking from the Fincantieri shipyard in Ancona, Italy, in 2017.

As Viking Sun, she made her maiden voyage on October 4, 2017, and became the first Viking Cruises ship to embark on a world cruise later that fall.

Photo Credit: Travel Faery / Shutterstock

Like its sister ships, Viking Yi Dun offers free meals and room service from its restaurants for guests. The ship includes a theater for entertainment, a spa, two pools, lounges, and a free guided tour at each port of call.

Earlier in January, Viking Cruises announced a “Discover More” sale for its river, ocean, and expedition cruises through January 31, 2024. The sale includes savings of up to $800 on sailings in 2024, 2025, and 2026, along with $25 deposits.

Vikings Cruises has already reported a strong demand for sailing in 2024 and 2025, which prompted the cruise line to open river cruise bookings early for 2026 itineraries.