Cruise Line and Port Team Up for Free Passenger Parking

Drive-to cruise ports are popular with cruisers who want to avoid airports and air travel, and while the convenience is an incentive, there are expenses that come with bringing a vehicle into a busy cruise port — namely parking fees.

In a new partnership between the UK’s Portsmouth International Port and Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, cruise guests will park for free on some of the line’s 2024 and 2025 voyages aboard the 1,400-guest Borealis. The limited-time offer is valid on bookings made through October 31, 2024.

The Portsmouth port, located about 20 west of Southampton, has an on-site, multi-story self-park lot situated a few minutes walk from the cruise terminal. It charges a parking fee of 13 euro (about $14 USD) per day, or 104 euro ($114 USD) for seven consecutive nights.

The port, which opened a new cruise terminal in 2023, also offers valet parking. For self-parking or valet service, the port recommends advance reservations.

“We are delighted to have been able to work with our partners at Portsmouth International Port to offer free parking to guests on selected cruises from the port in November and December and into 2025,” said Clare Ward, director of product and customer services at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines.

“Our priority is to provide our cruise guests with a seamless and unforgettable experience from the moment they arrive in Portsmouth. And this offer provides them with even more value for money,” added Ward.

Four Borealis voyages operating in winter 2024-25 offer the free parking perk, including the 14-night “Winter Warmth in the Canaries” cruise, departing on November 23, 2024. Port calls will feature Santa Cruz de la Palma, San Sebastian de la Gomera, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, and Arrecife, Canary Islands; plus Lisbon, Portugal.

Itinerary highlights on the voyage include the Laurisilva Forest in Madeira, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and scenic cruising along the River Tagus, near Lisbon.

Another 14-night Canary Island cruise option departs Portsmouth on February 27, 2025. The “Canaries and Carnivals” cruise will take guests to La Coruna and Cadiz, Spain; and Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Las Palmas, Canary Islands.

Cruisers looking for a northern Europe experience can choose the 14-night “In Search of the Northern Lights” cruise, sailing from Portsmouth on December 7, 2024.

Photo Credit: Mystic Stock Photography / Shutterstock

Activities will include husky sledding and cultural visits with the local Sami people north of the Arctic Circle on an itinerary that features port calls in Alesund, Tromso, Alta, Sortland, and Bergen, Norway. An identical itinerary departs Portsmouth on February 1, 2025.

Local officials touted the free parking deal as an important incentive for cruise passengers as well as the port, which is eager to show off its new cruise terminal.

“Portsmouth International Port’s long-standing relationship with Fred. Olsen has brought thousands of guests to the city, who will now get to experience our new dedicated cruise terminal for their turnaround calls,” said Steve Pitt, Portsmouth City Council member.

New Terminal Expected to Boost Cruise Arrivals

The new cruise terminal, which welcomed its first cruise ship in August 2023, was designed as a sustainable facility that is net carbon-neutral and environmentally friendly, using green technologies as power sources.

The nearly $15 million project was under construction for about 18 months before its grand opening. The terminal is considered a key part of the destination’s tourism sector since cruising is a fast-growing industry for Portsmouth.

The port is on track to break its cruise arrivals record in 2024, with 155,000 guests expected to transit the facility. Ten cruise ships are set to make inaugural calls at Portsmouth in 2024, including luxury ships operated by Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Compagnie Française de Croisières.