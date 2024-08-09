Cruise Line Adds Voyage to Popular Antarctic Series

With demand for its Antarctica expedition voyages on the rise, luxury line Seabourn has added another departure date to the 2025-26 seasonal schedule of Seabourn Venture.

The 11-day cruise, sailing at the tail-end of the season, from March 10 to 21, 2026, brings the ship’s total number of Antarctica voyages to 10.

The new cruise sailing on the “Great White Continent” has opened for bookings. The itinerary begins in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where guests will board a flight to Ushuaia, Argentina, and embark the 264-guest expedition ship.

Seabourn Venture, which entered service in 2022, was built to PC6 Polar Class standards, enabling her to sail the polar regions. The added departure features a crossing of the famous Drake Passage to Antarctic Sound, with scenic cruising in the Bransfield and Gerlache straits, and the Lemaire Channel.

Based on weather conditions at the time, the ship might be able to visit Deception Island, a volcanic island in the South Shetland Islands, and Neko Harbour, an inlet on the Antarctic Peninsula known for its rocky outcrop and beach.

Landings are by Zodiac, guided by the ship’s expert Expedition Team, with optional kayaking and submarine experiences offered. Seabourn Venture, and sister expedition ship Seabourn Pursuit, each carry two submersibles accommodating six guests and a pilot.

The battery-powered submarines can dive to about 980 feet, offering unmatched views of underwater marine life.

“Exploring Antarctica in March offers a unique opportunity to witness the stunning landscapes as they transition into winter. This period is ideal for observing peak whale activity, with potential sightings of humpback whales and orcas, along with gentoo penguins and Antarctic fur seals,” said Robin West, vice president and general manager of expeditions for Seabourn.

Expedition guests eager to capture the sights of the Antarctic environment on camera can sign up for the cruise line’s Image Masters program, described as a high-level photography workshop offering instruction in composition, editing, and other tasks by a professional nature photographer sailing onboard the ship.

The all-suite Seabourn Venture is designed for outdoor viewing, and has nearly 30,000 square feet of deck space. Guests can enjoy distant views as well, thanks to a 4K GSS Cineflex Camera positioned on the exterior of the ship. Images are broadcast in guest staterooms and on monitors around the ship.

Along with the photographer, the ship’s Expedition Team consists of 24 experts, scientists, and naturalists, who interact with guests and offer insights into the destinations.

Ship Begins 2025-26 Season With 28-Day Antarctic Voyage

Seabourn Venture’s 2025-26 Antarctica season kicks off with the 28-Day Wild South Atlantic & Antarctica Peninsula voyage on November 11, 2025. The cruise sails from Rio de Janeiro and ends in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Photo Courtesy: Seabourn

Both Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit, which launched in 2023, are scheduled to sail 10 Antarctica cruises in 2025-26. Like Seabourn Venture, Seabourn Pursuit’s series is mostly comprised of “The Great White Continent” itineraries, which feature roundtrip flights between Buenos Aires and Ushuaia.

Both ships will operate Antarctica cruises during the 2024-25 season as well, with the same or similar itineraries.

Currently, Seabourn Venture is operating a 22-day sailing roundtrip from Reykjavik, Iceland. The cruise departed on July 25, 2024 and is calling at ports in Iceland, Greenland, and Norway.

In September 2024 she begin a series of repositioning cruises to South America, in preparation for her 2024-25 Antarctica season. Most of the voyages are sold out. Seabourn, a brand of Carnival Corporation, is an all-inclusive line that operates a fleet of seven ships.