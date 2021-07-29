Cruise Line Adds Miami as Port of Call and for Embarkation

Crystal Cruises is adding Miami to its Bahamas sailings as a port of call and for embarkation. The itinerary offerings will now be expanded, providing guests with a further choice from the world’s cruise capital.

Crystal Adds Miami as New Option

The cruise line adds Miami into the mix for its Bahamas offerings with the Crystal Serenity cruise ship. The vessel will start sailing to Miami during the August 7 cruise from Nassau, Bahamas. The ship will commence the embarkation day in Miami on August 9.

“We’re working hard to bring back safe cruising at PortMiami stronger than ever,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “I am so excited that Crystal Cruises’ new passenger service to The Bahamas from the Cruise Capital of the World will offer visitors a new travel destination from Miami and generate economic opportunities across our community. Thank you, Crystal Cruises, for choosing PortMiami as a homeport.”

This also now means that the seven-night voyages, which Crystal is calling “Luxury Bahamas Escapes,” will continue into early November 2021 and include a total of three embarkation ports. Crystal Serenity will depart on Saturdays out of Nassau, Bimini on Sundays, and Miami on Mondays.

Photo Credit: riekephotos / Shutterstock.com

“The terrific response to our deployment of Crystal Serenity’s Luxury Bahamas Escapes showcases the pent-up desire in cruising and we are thrilled to have resumed cruising on July 3 in The Bahamas,” said Jack Anderson, Crystal’s president. “By adding Port of Miami, we are giving travelers another convenient way to join these popular Bahamas cruises that provide vacation escapes both close to home and yet a world away, with amazing outdoor options from snorkeling and diving to eco-tours and deep-sea fishing, to just relaxing on some of the world’s most beautiful beaches.

The luxury cruise line has been focused on its return to cruising, and a major part of that has been Crystal Serenity in the Bahamas. The vessel became the second to homeport in Nassau following Royal Caribbean’s Adventure of the Seas.

The Crystal cruise ship departed her new homeport on July 3 to huge popularity and became the first in the fleet to resume ocean cruising. In March, the Luxury Bahamas Escapes made a record for the cruise line by recording its biggest single-day bookings.

The cruise line will slightly adjust its health protocols to comply with Florida for embarkations in Miami. Crystal only highly recommends and does not require that all guests are fully vaccinated. For other ports, guests 12 years old and over must be fully vaccinated.