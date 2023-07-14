Cruise Line Adding New Dinner Recipes Every Week

Luxury line Seabourn is taking steps to enhance its cuisine offerings with the roll-out of dozens of new gourmet dishes in the main dining rooms of its ships and the expansion of its popular sushi specialties.

The scrumptious changes are inspired by Seabourn’s senior chef and a master chef consultant working with the fleet’s culinary staff.

High-End Cuisine to Offer Oysters, Lobster, Caviar

Cruisers aboard Seabourn ships will have more dining choices when ordering from the menu in The Restaurant, which is the main dining venue onboard every vessel, now that the line’s creative chefs are introducing two new recipes every week. The new dishes include appetizers and entrees, and feature some lighter options such as dover sole.

Fresh oysters are a staple in the new appetizer options, including gratinated champagne oysters with white leek and mushroom duxelles, for example, and fresh oysters on ice with caviar, sour cream, and vodka.

For entrees, guests can indulge in Lobster en Belle Vue, with lobster cream, quail egg, cherry tomatoes, and cucumber, or Roquefort Crusted Beef Tenderloin. Also new is Tomato Crusted Baked Black Cod with melted leek, potato mash, and chive butter.

Seabourn Dining

The Restaurant serves dinner nightly, and is open for breakfast and lunch on certain days, fleet-wide. All menu items are cooked to order. With the unveiling of two new dishes each week, the line will expand its cuisine roster by roughly 100 recipes over the course of a year.

“Memorable dining is so important to a travel experience, and we are always looking to innovate our offerings to ensure we deliver luxurious and sophisticated culinary moments that exceed our guests’ expectations,” said Natalya Leahy, Seabourn’s president.

“We offer a wide range of dishes with fresh ingredients, sourced locally whenever possible, and our team of highly skilled chefs are very proud to showcase their passion and talents across our entire fleet of ultra-luxury ships,” she added.

Global Travels Inspire a Master Chef

Seabourn’s culinary upgrades are the result of a partnership between Master Chef and Culinary Consultant Chef Anton Egger and Senior Corporate Chef Franck Salein.

Working with the fleet’s culinary team members, Egger uses his global experiences to create dishes inspired by the cultures and flavors of Asia, India, Europe, South America, the Caribbean, and other destinations where he has previously worked.

Photo Credit: Eleanor Scriven / Shutterstock.

“Food brings people together, and we continue to evolve our culinary offerings to celebrate many flavors of the world and to elevate the dining experience for our guests,” Egger said.

Line Will Expand Sushi Menu to More Ships

Acknowledging its guests’ enthusiasm for sushi, Seabourn will add the dining option called Sushi in the Club to Seabourn Odyssey, Seabourn Sojourn, and Seabourn Quest by November 2023. The sushi specialties will be available nightly between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., along with the Japanese rice wine called sake.

The Sushi in the Club menu was introduced on the line’s first expedition ship, Seabourn Venture, when she entered service in fall of 2022. It also will be available on the line’s second expedition ship, Seabourn Pursuit, which is in the final stages of construction and due to launch later this year.

Two Seabourn ships, Seabourn Encore and Seabourn Ovation, have dedicated Japanese restaurants onboard, called Sushi.

Like Seabourn Venture, Seabourn’s newest ship, Seabourn Pursuit, is an ultra-luxury, all-suite, expedition ship built to Polar Class standards and with capacity for 264 guests. Both ships have two custom-built submarines, 24 Zodiacs, kayaks, and an expert expedition/guide team.

Seabourn Pursuit originally was due to enter service in February 2023, but is delayed. No launch or christening date has been set by the line, which is a Carnival Corporation brand. However, the ship is accepting bookings for sailings scheduled in October 2023.