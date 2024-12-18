Cruise Guests Requested Diners Be Moved for Being Farmers

Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador John Heald often hears of some unusual requests, sharing them on his Facebook page for cruisers to debate. But Heald had a real “beef” with a recent situation that took place in the main dining room of a recent, unidentified Carnival cruise.

The drama unfolded during the initial introductions between passengers at a communal dinner table. However, things got tense after a man cheerfully shared that he and his wife were cattle and sheep farmers.

Turns out, their dinner companions were staunch vegans who found the farmer’s livelihood contrary to her ethical beliefs, and let him know as much. The vegan passenger then reached out to Senior Maître’d and Heald, demanding the farmer and his wife be removed from their table.

The crew aboard the ship did, in fact, relocate the farming passenger, but not for the sake of the vegan diners. “But because the ship found them a nice table for two from where tonight they will be offered a steakhouse selection, compliments of me,” said Heald.

Heald went on to thank the passengers, as well as “all the farmers who cruise with us.” He added, “I have nothing to say to you all other than a very profound and appreciative Thank You.”

Hundreds of passengers commented on the post, appalled by the request, including vegetarians. Said one, “I was a vegetarian for 15 years, but never did I make anyone feel guilty for eating meat.”

Read Also: Free Carnival Cruise Dining Options You’ll Want to Know (With Menus!)

Others pointed out there are many reasons someone may not enjoy the company of their tablemates, and if it’s unbearable, they should request a new table rather than demand one for someone else.

Carnival Cruise Line provides passengers with the convenience of reserving dining tables ahead of their cruise through the “Manage My Bookings” feature on its website. During a voyage, changes can also be requested.

Depending on availability, the Maitre’d will do their best to accommodate all requests.

Culinary Inclusivity at Carnival

Debate aside, Carnival Cruise Line does its best to be inclusive to all dietary requirements.

Said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, “Making sure everyone is included in the fun and has the best experience possible is extremely important to us.”

In 2023, the cruise line introduced an expansive vegan menu, offering a selection of appetizers, entrees, and desserts made entirely without animal products.

The menu, featured in the dining room, includes such offerings as plant-based Hawaiian Salmon Poke, Grilled Tofu Steak, and Dutch Double Chocolate Pave.

Carnival Legend Dining Room

At the time of the launch, the company’s Senior Vice President of Food and Beverage Richard Morse said, “Plant-based food options are a rising preference on our ships just as they are on land.”

“Our skilled chefs work to accommodate all dietary needs and preferences but building on our vegan offerings and emphasizing them with specific menus will help to make ordering easier in the dining room and preparation more efficient in the galley,” he added.

In addition to vegan menus, Carnival continues to accommodate guests in other ways. For example, kosher meals are also available on all ships, although the cruise line does require three weeks advanced notice.

The Glatt Kosher frozen entrees, served during lunch and dinner, are pre-packaged to meet strict dietary standards. Guests may also have their own pre-packaged meals delivered to the ship, as long as they are sealed and packaged by a certified vendor.

The cruise line also features its Menu Mate food ingredient program to assist guests with food allergies. This program, available on touchscreen tablets at food venues, helps passengers and crew quickly identify allergen-friendly menu options.