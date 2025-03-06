Cruise Guests Invited to VIP Tasting Experience Left Confused

For an extra fee, Carnival cruise guests can take part in the coveted Chef’s Table experience – assuming they book fast enough to be part of the small group who gets to enjoy the multi-course meal.

However, one secret that only avid Carnival cruise fans may know is that the crew members working in the main dining rooms can make some extra magic by inviting a lucky couple to their own private tasting experience with the chef.

One such couple, who recently sailed onboard Carnival Elation, shared what the experience was like after they were chosen by a hostess while waiting to sit down at a sea day brunch.

“The hostess pulled us up to the desk and asked if we would like to partake in a special ‘Eat With The Chef’ offering that evening. No additional charge, she said it’s only offered to 2 couples per cruise, and required us to show up to [the] dining room at 4:45pm,” the cruiser posted on Reddit.

Excited to be chosen for this opportunity out of the up to 2,052 passengers onboard, the couple, of course, said yes.

Since it was a formal night and they expected an elevated experience, the couple got dressed up and made their way to the dining room right on time. Instead, they were left wanting more.

“Hostess has us sit at a table to fill out a health questionnaire, takes us to the galley and introduces us to the head chef. We then get served a handful of appetizers, entrees, and desserts from a single plate the 2 of us share, standing at the prep station while the chef watched us eat,” the recent guest wrote.

“It was elegant night so we dressed up accordingly, probably more so because we expected an experience. Instead, we only had a few bites of food, no drinks, nothing… that’s weird, right?,” he continued.

Others in the comments confirmed that usually the experience includes insights from the chef, but the cruiser confirmed there was no interactive dialogue.

“It was 5 people (myself, my girlfriend, the chef, the hostess, and a waiter) standing at a prep counter, the three of them watching us eat off 1 plate. It was just weird,” the guest clarified.

It’s unfortunate that the couple didn’t have the enjoyable experience that others who received this exclusive invitation did in the past, but at least it was free and they now have a rather unique story to tell.

How Does the Chef’s Table Normally Work?

It sounds like this couple was invited to a private (and unfortunately subpar) version of the VIP Chef’s Table experience – which is a multi-course dinner offered across the fleet.

Spots at this table are highly coveted – as this dinner may only be offered once per sailing for a select group of 12-16 guests who book first.

That said, Carnival may offer additional seatings if there is sufficient interest and time permits – in which case guests would still only be allowed to book once to give other passengers the opportunity to attend the exclusive event.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

Reservations can be made online immediately after booking a new cruise – and pricing currently ranges between $112.10 to $146.32 per person depending on the sailing and specific menu.

Read Also: Chef’s Table on Carnival Cruise Line – Everything You Need To Know

The experience is hosted by the Master Executive Chef, and in addition to a multi-course meal, guests get to enjoy a champagne toast, hors d’oeuvres, and a tour of an operational galley (cruise ship kitchen).

As each course is brought out – including appetizers, entrees, and desserts not found on the regular menus onboard – the chef provides exclusive insights into the flavors and how the dishes are prepared.

And as the couple expected, the real dinner is a more formal experience. In fact, some guests have even complained in the past that their fellow participants did not dress up enough.