Cruise Guests Injured by Lighting Strike at Popular Port of Call

Several cruise guests were reportedly injured from a lightning strike during severe weather in Philipsburg, St. Maarten on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

A total of five individuals sustained injuries, though it is unclear if all five are cruise passengers.

The emergency call for the injuries was made at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, reporting physical trauma associated with a lightning strike at Philipsburg Boardwalk. The Boardwalk is a popular shopping, dining, and beach area less than a mile from the cruise pier.

According to The Daily Herald, three of the injured individuals had been in the water when the lightning struck, while the remaining two were on Great Bay Beach – the beach adjacent to the Boardwalk – holding an umbrella.

The Sint Maarten Police Force and local ambulance services quickly responded to the emergency call.

The St. Maarten Police Force stated: “KPSM urge the general public to exercise extreme caution during this period of inclement weather, particularly when lightning activity is significant. It is imperative to seek shelter indoors and avoid open spaces to minimize the risk of lightning strikes.“

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with the injured and their families during this challenging time. We will continue to monitor their conditions and provide the necessary support.“

Credit: Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten

Three of those involved sustained serious injuries and were transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center for treatment, while the remaining two were treated at the scene without any need for hospitalization.

It has not been confirmed which cruise ship the injured parties were sailing with, nor whether or not they were able to return to their vessels before departure later that day. No names have been released.

Three cruise ships were visiting St. Maarten on July 31. Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Magic was in port from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. as part of an 8-night Eastern Caribbean cruise that departed Miami on Saturday, July 27.

Likewise, Carnival Vista was also at St. Maarten on Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., also part of an 8-night Eastern Caribbean cruise, though Carnival Vista departed from Port Canaveral on Saturday.

Royal Caribbean International’s Rhapsody of the Seas was also in port at St. Maarten on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. That ship is currently sailing a 7-night Southern Caribbean itinerary that departed from San Juan on Sunday, July 28.

With the three ships combined, as many as 10,000 or more cruise passengers would have been exploring the beautiful port of call on Wednesday. Visiting beaches is always a popular activity for such outstanding tropical destinations.

None of the ships were delayed, nor were their itineraries impacted by the poor weather. Sudden storms and squalls are common in tropical regions during the summer months, and such storms do not typically last long though they can be quite severe with heavy rain, frequent lightning, and strong winds.

St. Maarten Weather Alert pic.twitter.com/9IXGCag8Ss — Government of Sint Maarten (@SXMGOV) July 31, 2024

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the odds of being struck by lighting are less than one in a million, and nearly 90% of strike victims survive. July is the most common month for individuals to be hit by lightning.

Lightning Affecting Cruise Ships

Cruise ships generally try to steer clear of severe storms with frequent lightning, but of course this is not possible when a ship is docked and a squall approaches. Onboard, crew members will typically close pools and hot tubs as well as close the ship’s open decks and upper deck areas until a storm passes.

Likewise, any elevated or aerial attractions onboard – such as climbing walls, waterslides, ropes courses, or zip lines – will be closed until the weather improves.

Read Also: What to Do Onboard a Cruise Ship in Bad Weather

Cruise ships can and do get struck by lightning, and most often, such strikes pass unnoticed by passengers. Depending on how a strike happens, damage can occur, such as when Carnival Freedom was struck by lighting that caused a brief fire in March 2024. Lightning might also cause brief power outages or other disruptions.

If travelers are in port when severe weather strikes, they should always seek the nearest shelter as quickly as possible.

If the all-aboard time is near, it is best to return to the ship, but otherwise seeking shelter in a nearby restaurant, store, or other facility is a good protective measure. Guests should never keep swimming or stay in an open, exposed area like a beach when lighting is around.