Cruise Giant Named Among America’s Best Employers for 2024

Forbes’ annual listing of the top U.S. employers for 2024 has been released, and one familiar cruise company found itself on the list of 600.

Carnival Corporation, the world’s largest cruise company, was ranked 191st on the Forbes list, compiled annually by the business news source.

Carnival Tops Among Cruise Lines in Forbes Survey

Forbes’ 2024 ranking of the best large employers in the US has tapped Carnival Corporation among its list of 600 honored companies.

Carnival, which has 75,000 US-based employees, was ranked 191st on the overall list and 8th among travel and leisure companies. Worldwide, Carnival employs 120,000 and serves 13 million guests a year across its nine brands.

Among those employees are more than 80,000 crew members from nations as far away as the Philippines and Indonesia who spend months away from their families each year.

Carnival Cruise Line Crew (Photo Copyright: Cruise Hive)

Norwegian Cruise Line was the only other cruise company appearing on the large company ranking, which ranked companies with 5,000 or more workers.

Royal Caribbean Group ranked 41st on the Forbes list of best mid-size employers and was tops on that list of travel and leisure companies.

Latest Forbes Ranking Adds to List of Carnival Honors

Miami-based Carnival Corporation is the largest cruise company in the world. Among its brands are nine cruise lines: Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises, P&O Australia, AIDA Cruises, and Cunard Line.

“At Carnival Corporation, we’re privileged to support our incredibly talented and highly diverse team members who lead the way in creating memorable vacations for our guests,” said Bettina Deynes, global chief human resources officer for Carnival.

The latest ranking builds on the honors from Forbes in recent years. Carnival ranked 232nd for world’s top companies for women and 358th for world’s best employers in 2023.

Photo Copyright: Cruise Hive

Carnival also won a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index, which named the company as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality for a sixth consecutive year.

“Empowering our team members with the time, tools and help to do our best work is a part of our company DNA so we are honored to be recognized by Forbes alongside other companies who share this commitment,” Deynes said.

The annual rankings are presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., a world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

More Than 170,000 Employees Surveyed for Annual Report

To come up with the Forbes list of the best employers in the world, more than 170,000 US-based full-time and part-time workers were surveyed.

Read Also: Royal Caribbean vs. Carnival Cruise Line – What Are the Differences?

Topics in the survey included a worker’s willingness to recommend the company to family and friends, working conditions, pay, and growth potential. New to the survey in 2024 was the inclusion of data from the past three years to help identify the companies that perform more consistently over time.

No fees were charged to companies to be considered for the Forbes lists.

Carnival Cruise Line also performed well in the annual Cruise Hive Awards, announced in December 2023. Carnival won top honors for best new cruise ship (Carnival Jubilee), best service and crew, best cruise feature feature (rollercoaster), and best booking experience.